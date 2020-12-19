Men's basketball

Carroll 81, DSU 59

(Saturday)

Carroll49  32  81 
DSU27  32  59 

Carroll College: Jovan Sljivancanin 22, Gui Pedra 18, Shamrock Campbell 15, Brendan Temple 14, Malachi Afework 5, Jaedon Lieberg 7.

Dickinson State: Trey Hladky 14, Bryce Knox 13, John Evans 10, Ajdin Toskic 8, Nashiem Lozier 2, Jalon Tinnin 8, Raiden Forrest 2, Stephen Steinbron 2.

