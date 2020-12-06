Men's basketball
Wyoming 76, Oregon State 73
|Wyoming
|42
|34
|—
|76
|Oregon State
|48
|25
|—
|73
Wyoming (3-1): Hunter Thompson 6, Jeremiah Oden 15, Marcus Williams 11, Hunter Maldonado 7, Kenny Foster 19, Kwane Marble II 4, Xavier DuSell 14.
Oregon State (2-2): Maurice Calloo 7, Warith Alatishe 2, Ethan Thompson 20, Zach Reichle 2, Dearon Tucker 16, Gianni Hunt 10, Julien Franklin 3, Isaiah Johnson 3, Rodrigue Andela 4, Jarod Lucas 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.