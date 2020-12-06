Men's basketball

Wyoming 76, Oregon State 73

Wyoming42  34  76 
Oregon State48  25  73 

Wyoming (3-1): Hunter Thompson 6, Jeremiah Oden 15, Marcus Williams 11, Hunter Maldonado 7, Kenny Foster 19, Kwane Marble II 4, Xavier DuSell 14.

Oregon State (2-2): Maurice Calloo 7, Warith Alatishe 2, Ethan Thompson 20, Zach Reichle 2, Dearon Tucker 16, Gianni Hunt 10, Julien Franklin 3, Isaiah Johnson 3, Rodrigue Andela 4, Jarod Lucas 6.

