Montana 102, Yellowstone Christian 42

Yellowstone Christian19  23  42 
Montana49  53  102 

Yellowstone Christian College (0-6): Devin Jones 7, Christian Beeke 2, T.J. Rivera 3, DeVante King 4, Derrian Reed 20, Kyle Morris 3, Timothy Harris 3.

Montana (1-4): Kyle Owens 10, Michael Steadman 19, Brandon Whitney 15, Josh Bannon 19, Josh Vazquez 15, Eddy Egun 2, Cameron Parker 12, Mack Anderson 2, Freddy Brown III 8.

Wyoming 93, Utah Valley 88

Wyoming48  45  93 
Utah Valley41  47  88 

Wyoming (5-1): Marcus Williams 12, Hunter Thompson 6, Kenny Foster 8, Hunter Maldonado 30, Jeremiah Oden 2, Drake Jeffries 12, Kwane Marble II 5, Eoin Nelson 6, Xavier Dusell 3.

Utah Valley (2-3): Evan Cole 12, Trey Woodbury 23, Fardaws Aimaq 27, Jordan Brinson 19, Blaze Nield 3, Tim Fuller 2, Jaden McClanahan 2.

