Men's basketball
Montana 102, Yellowstone Christian 42
|Yellowstone Christian
|19
|23
|—
|42
|Montana
|49
|53
|—
|102
Yellowstone Christian College (0-6): Devin Jones 7, Christian Beeke 2, T.J. Rivera 3, DeVante King 4, Derrian Reed 20, Kyle Morris 3, Timothy Harris 3.
Montana (1-4): Kyle Owens 10, Michael Steadman 19, Brandon Whitney 15, Josh Bannon 19, Josh Vazquez 15, Eddy Egun 2, Cameron Parker 12, Mack Anderson 2, Freddy Brown III 8.
Wyoming 93, Utah Valley 88
|Wyoming
|48
|45
|—
|93
|Utah Valley
|41
|47
|—
|88
Wyoming (5-1): Marcus Williams 12, Hunter Thompson 6, Kenny Foster 8, Hunter Maldonado 30, Jeremiah Oden 2, Drake Jeffries 12, Kwane Marble II 5, Eoin Nelson 6, Xavier Dusell 3.
Utah Valley (2-3): Evan Cole 12, Trey Woodbury 23, Fardaws Aimaq 27, Jordan Brinson 19, Blaze Nield 3, Tim Fuller 2, Jaden McClanahan 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.