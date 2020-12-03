Men's basketball
S. Utah 64, Montana 63
|Montana
|34
|29
|—
|63
|Southern Utah
|28
|36
|—
|64
Montana (0-1, 0-2): Michael Steadman 12, Cameron Satterwhite 2, Brandon Whitney 6, Josh Bannan 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 4, Kyle Owens 10, Josh Vazquez 14, Cameron Parker 8, Mack Anderson 5.
Southern Utah (1-0, 2-1): John Knight III 21, Dre Marin 8, Tevian Jones 3, Maizen Fausett 14, Ivan Madunic 8, Nick Fleming 3, Harrison Butler 7.
