Men's basketball

S. Utah 64, Montana 63

Montana34  29  63 
Southern Utah28  36  64 

Montana (0-1, 0-2): Michael Steadman 12, Cameron Satterwhite 2, Brandon Whitney 6, Josh Bannan 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 4, Kyle Owens 10, Josh Vazquez 14, Cameron Parker 8, Mack Anderson 5.

Southern Utah (1-0, 2-1): John Knight III 21, Dre Marin 8, Tevian Jones 3, Maizen Fausett 14, Ivan Madunic 8, Nick Fleming 3, Harrison Butler 7.

