Men's basketball
Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74
(Monday)
|TSU
|31
|45
|—
|76
|Wyoming
|50
|24
|—
|74
Texas Southern (1-2): Yahuza Rasas 9, Galen Alexander 11, John Walker III 16, Jordan Gilliam 1, Michael Weathers 21, Karl Nicholas 7, Justin Hopkins 9, Chris Baldwin 2.
Wyoming (1-1): Hunter Thompson 7, Jeremiah Oden 10, Drake Jeffries 6, Marcus Williams 17, Hunter Maldonado 18, Eoin Nelson 4, LaMont Drew 12.
