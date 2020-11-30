Men's basketball

Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74

(Monday)

TSU31  45  76 
Wyoming50  24  74 

Texas Southern (1-2): Yahuza Rasas 9, Galen Alexander 11, John Walker III 16, Jordan Gilliam 1, Michael Weathers 21, Karl Nicholas 7, Justin Hopkins 9, Chris Baldwin 2.

Wyoming (1-1): Hunter Thompson 7, Jeremiah Oden 10, Drake Jeffries 6, Marcus Williams 17, Hunter Maldonado 18, Eoin Nelson 4, LaMont Drew 12.

 

