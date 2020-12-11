Men's basketball
MSU-Northern 86, Yellowstone Christian 64
|Yellowstone Christian
|28
|36
|—
|64
|MSU-Northern
|42
|44
|—
|86
Yellowstone Christian College: Chris Pendley 19, Derrian Reed 14, Ray Lott Jr. 3, Devante King 7, Devin Jones 5, T.J. Rivera 13, Andrii Basovet 3.
MSU-Northern: Jomel Boyd 8, David Harris 23, Mascio McCadney 15, C.J. Nelson 6, Aaron Collins 5, Nakyel Shelton 9, Micaiah Hauser 2, Allen Sims 9, T.J. Reynolds 3, Zyare Ruffin 6.
