Men's basketball

MSU-Northern 86, Yellowstone Christian 64

Yellowstone Christian28  36  64 
MSU-Northern42  44  86 

Yellowstone Christian College: Chris Pendley 19, Derrian Reed 14, Ray Lott Jr. 3, Devante King 7, Devin Jones 5, T.J. Rivera 13, Andrii Basovet 3.

MSU-Northern: Jomel Boyd 8, David Harris 23, Mascio McCadney 15, C.J. Nelson 6, Aaron Collins 5, Nakyel Shelton 9, Micaiah Hauser 2, Allen Sims 9, T.J. Reynolds 3, Zyare Ruffin 6.

