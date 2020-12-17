Men's basketball

Montana 66, Washington 58

Montana33  33  66 
Washington21  37  58 

Montana (2-4): Kyle Owens 13, Michael Steadman 11, Josh Vazquez 12, Brandon Whitney 10, Josh Bannan 12, Cameron Parker 8.

Washington (1-5): Nate Roberts 13, Jamal Bey 1, Erik Stevenson 4, Hameir Wright 5, Quade Green 4, Nate Pryor 13, Raequan Battle 8, Riley Sorn 10.

Montana Tech 82, Carroll 62

Carroll27  35  62 
Montana Tech32  50  82 

Carroll (1-2): Dennis Flowers III 2, Ifeanyi Okeke 7, Jovan Sljivancanin 7, Shamrock Campbell 24, Brendan Temple 16, Gui Pedra 3, Malachi Afework 3.

Montana Tech (2-2): Taylor England 20, Derrius Collins 7, Cody Baumstarck 6, Sindou Diallo 19, Markieth Brown Jr. 15, Keeley Bake 5, Bridger Larson 8, Bridger Deden 2.

