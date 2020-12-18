Men's basketball

Montana 78, Dickinson State 51

Dickinson State33  18  51 
Montana47  37  78 

Dickinson State (0-1): Bryce Knox 20, Ajdin Toskic 8, Nashiem Lozier 5, Trey Hladky 4, John Evans 8, Stephen Steinbron 5, Raiden Forrest 1.

Montana (3-4): Michael Steadman 18, Josh Bannan 16, Kyle Owens 10, Josh Vazquez 5, Brandon Whitney 4, Cameron Parker 7, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 6, Robby Beasley 5, Eddy Egun 2, Freddy Brown III 2, Darius Henderson 2, Mack Anderson 1.

Washington St. 82, MSU 54

MSU21  33  54 
WSU46  36  82 

Montana State (2-2): Amin Adamu 12, Jubrile Belo 8, Xavier Bishop 6, Tyler Patterson 3, Borja Fernandez 2, Mike Hood 11, Kellen Tynes 4, Nick Gazelas 3, Caleb Bellach 2, Finn Fleute 2, Abdul Mohamen 1.

Washington State (6-0): Noah Williams 21, Efe Abogidi 19, Ryan Rapp 12, Andrej Jakimovski 10, Volodymyr Markovetskyy 6, Myles Warren 6, Dishon Jackson 4, TJ Bamba 2, Aljaz Kunc 2.

