Morningside 88, YCC 67

YCC30  37  67 
Morningside50  38  88 

Yellowstone Christian College (0-1): Devin Jones 25, Christian Beeke 12, Derrian Reed 16, Devante King 6, Keion White 2, Ray Lott Jr. 2, Andrii Basovets 4.

Morningside College, Iowa: Collins Hill 8, Trey Brown 12, Zach Imig 16, Will Pottebaum 4, Joey Skoff 12, Aidan Vanderloo 15, Mick Williams 2, Ely Doble 9, TJ Schnurr 5, Jacob Fierst 5.

 

