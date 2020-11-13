Men's basketball
Morningside 88, YCC 67
|YCC
|30
|37
|—
|67
|Morningside
|50
|38
|—
|88
Yellowstone Christian College (0-1): Devin Jones 25, Christian Beeke 12, Derrian Reed 16, Devante King 6, Keion White 2, Ray Lott Jr. 2, Andrii Basovets 4.
Morningside College, Iowa: Collins Hill 8, Trey Brown 12, Zach Imig 16, Will Pottebaum 4, Joey Skoff 12, Aidan Vanderloo 15, Mick Williams 2, Ely Doble 9, TJ Schnurr 5, Jacob Fierst 5.
