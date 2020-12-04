Men's basketball

L-C State 82, Yellowstone Christian 54

YCC29  25  54 
L-C State38  44  82 

Yellowstone Christian (0-4): Derrian Reed 18, Devin Jones 16, TJ Rivera 7, Christian Beeke 7, DeVante King 4, Andril Basovets 2.

Lewis-Clark State (1-0): Travis Yenor 18, Damek Mitchell 11, Trystan Bradley 10, Hodges Bailey 8, Khalil Stevenson 5, Oreon Courtney 9, Silas Bennion 8, Jake Albrights 5, Brock Henry 4, Brennen Newsom 4.

