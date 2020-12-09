Men's basketball

Georgia 63, Montana 50

Montana24  26  50 
Georgia32  31 63 

Montana (0-4): Kyle Owens 17, Michael Steadman 4, Josh Vasquez 2, Brandon Whitney 10, Cameron Parker 6, Eddy Egun 11.

Georgia (4-0): P.J. Home 10, Justin Kier 12, Tye Fagan 2, Sahvir Wheeler 9, Toumani Camara 15, Andrew Garcia 13, Christian Brown 2.

