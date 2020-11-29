Men's basketball

Wyoming 97, Mississippi Valley State 61

MVSU26  35  61 
Wyoming57  40  97 

Mississippi Valley State: Kam'Ron Cunningham 24, Terry Collins 13, Alexander Perry 7, Caleb Hunter 6, Treylan Smith 7, Devin Gordon 4.

Wyoming: Hunter Thompson 25, Marcus Williams 20, Drake Jeffries 19, Hunter Maldonado 10, Jeremiah Oden 5, Eoin Nelson 9, LaMont Drew 5, Xavier DuSell 4.

USC 76, Montana 62

Montana25  37  62 
USC44  32  76 

Montana (0-1): Michael Steadman 7, Eddy Egun 3, Cameron Parker 4, Josh Bannan 13, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 5, Kyle Owens 11, Brandon Whitney 17, Cameron Satterwhite 2.

USC (2-0): Drew Peterson 13, Tahj Eaddy 4, Ethan Anderson 9, Isaiah Mobley 6, Evan Mobley 11, Chevez Goodwin 8, Boubacar Coulibaly 6, Isaiah White 10, Noah Bauman 3, Max Agbonkpolo 6.

 

