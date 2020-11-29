Men's basketball
Wyoming 97, Mississippi Valley State 61
|MVSU
|26
|35
|—
|61
|Wyoming
|57
|40
|—
|97
Mississippi Valley State: Kam'Ron Cunningham 24, Terry Collins 13, Alexander Perry 7, Caleb Hunter 6, Treylan Smith 7, Devin Gordon 4.
Wyoming: Hunter Thompson 25, Marcus Williams 20, Drake Jeffries 19, Hunter Maldonado 10, Jeremiah Oden 5, Eoin Nelson 9, LaMont Drew 5, Xavier DuSell 4.
USC 76, Montana 62
|Montana
|25
|37
|—
|62
|USC
|44
|32
|—
|76
Montana (0-1): Michael Steadman 7, Eddy Egun 3, Cameron Parker 4, Josh Bannan 13, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 5, Kyle Owens 11, Brandon Whitney 17, Cameron Satterwhite 2.
USC (2-0): Drew Peterson 13, Tahj Eaddy 4, Ethan Anderson 9, Isaiah Mobley 6, Evan Mobley 11, Chevez Goodwin 8, Boubacar Coulibaly 6, Isaiah White 10, Noah Bauman 3, Max Agbonkpolo 6.
