Men's basketball

Montana 66, Washington 58

(Wednesday)

Montana33  33  66 
Washington21  37  58 

Montana (2-4): Kyle Owens 13, Michael Steadman 11, Josh Vazquez 12, Brandon Whitney 10, Josh Bannan 12, Cameron Parker 8.

Washington (1-5): Nate Roberts 13, Jamal Bey 1, Erik Stevenson 4, Hameir Wright 5, Quade Green 4, Nate Pryor 13, Raequan Battle 8, Riley Sorn 10.

