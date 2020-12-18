Men's basketball
Montana 66, Washington 58
(Wednesday)
|Montana
|33
|33
|—
|66
|Washington
|21
|37
|—
|58
Montana (2-4): Kyle Owens 13, Michael Steadman 11, Josh Vazquez 12, Brandon Whitney 10, Josh Bannan 12, Cameron Parker 8.
Washington (1-5): Nate Roberts 13, Jamal Bey 1, Erik Stevenson 4, Hameir Wright 5, Quade Green 4, Nate Pryor 13, Raequan Battle 8, Riley Sorn 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.