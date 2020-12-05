Men's basketball

Southern Utah 75, Montana 74

Montana 36  38 74 
Southern Utah 31  44 75 

Montana (0-3, 0-2): Kyle Owens 21, Michael Steadman 13, Josh Bannan 7, Brandon Whitney 6, Josh Vazquez 6, Carmeron Parker 19, Mack Anderson 2.

Southern Utah (3-1, 2-0): Tevian Jones 19, Dre Marin 19, Maizen Fausett 16, Ivan Madunic 8, John Knight III 4, Harrison Butler 5, Nick Fleming 4.

L-C State 98, Yellowstone Christian 49

YCC20  29  49 
L-C State47  51  98 

Yellowstone Christian (0-4): Andrii Basovets 9, Christian Beeke 8, Caleb Glaspie 5, Timothy Harris 3, Devin Jones 10, DeVante King 6, TJ Rivera 5, Derrian Reed 3.

Lewis-Clark State (2-0): Damek Mitchell 18, Trystan Bradley 16, Hodges Bailey 11, Travis Yenor 9, Khalil Stevenson 4, Oreon Courtney 14, Brock Henry 10, Jake Albright 6, Brennen Newsome 4, Silas Bennion 2, Will Abram 2, Grant Ellison 1, Sam Stockton 1.

