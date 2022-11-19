Montana State 55, Montana 21
Montana; 7; 0; 0; 14; —; 21
Montana St.; 21; 10; 10; 14; —; 55
First quarter
MSU: Mellott 1 run (Glessner kick), 12:21
UM: Flowers 30 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 8:20
MSU: Mellott 12 run (Glessner kick), 4:21
MSU: Choate fumble recovery in end zone (Glessner kick), 3:13
Second quarter
MSU: Chambers 1 run (Glessner kick), 7:52
MSU: Glessner 34 FG, 0:00
Third quarter
MSU: Johnson 27 run (Glessner kick), 11:54
MSU: Glessner 28 FG, 6:10
Fourth quarter
MSU: Pickering 18 pass from Snell (Glessner kick), 12:50
UM: Childs 1 run (Ramos kick), 8:20
MSU: Fitzgerald 3 run (Glessner kick), 3:13
UM: Grossman 32 pass from Britt (Ramos kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: UM, Daniel Britt 9-64, Nick Ostmo 10-36, Lucas Johnson 3-9, Malik Flowers 1-9, Xavier Harris 3-8, Isiah Childs 1-1, Team 1-(-31). MSU, Tommy Mellott 15-141, Elijah Elliott 18-126, Sean Chambers 19-86, Marqui Johnson 6-74, Garrett Coon 4-7, R.J. Fitzgerald 2-5.
PASSING: UM, Lucas Johnson 14-23-1, 137; Daniel Britt 4-6-0, 82. MSU: Tommy Mellott 6-8-0, 104; Derryk Snell 1-1-0, 18, Team 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: UM, Mitch Roberts 9-54, Malik Flowers 6-62, Nick Ostmo 3-21, Cole Grossman 2-46, Ryan Simpson 3-24, Aaron Fontes 1-14, Keelan White 2-(-2). MSU, Treyton Pickering 4-61, Derryk Snell 2-50, Willie Patterson 2-11, Elijah Elliott 1-0
TACKLES: UM, Nash Fouch 9, Patrick O'Connell 8, Robby Hauck 8, Levi Janacaro 7. MSU, Rylan Ortt 6, Nolan Askelson 4, Danny Uliulakepa 4, Callahan O'Reilly 4.
INTERCEPTIONS: MSU, Ortt.
SACKS: MSU, Blake Schmidt.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES: MSU, Jory Choate, Callahan O'Reilly.
