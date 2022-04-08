Montana State Spring Rodeo

at Worthington Arena

Thursday

Saddle bronc: Garrett Cunningham, MSU-Northern, 72.

Steer wrestling: Timothy Sigman, Montana Western, 4.2; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 5.6; Cody Faulkner, Montana State, 7.2; Ethan Stensrud, Montana Western, 8.2, Clay Johnson, Montana State, 8.9, Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 10.1; Garrett Yeager, Montana Western, 13.7.

Goat tying: Haily Garrison, Montana State, 6.8; Jessica Stevens, Dawson, 7.2; Mikenna Schauer, MSU-Northern, 7.2; Haven Wolstein, Montana State, 7.6; Ashtyn Carlson, Montana, 7.7; Rylee Anderson, Montana State, 7.8; Hollie Smith, Miles, 7.9; Ryland Lufkin, Montana Western, 8.8; Lauren Johnson, Montana, 10.7.

Team roping: Sylais York/Spencer Gordon, Northwest College, 7.5; Cheyanne Carl/Trevor Klind, Montana, 9.3; Kayla Schmiedeke/Peyton Mullanix, Montana State-Dawson, 9.6; Edward Ramirez/Jake Cerini, Montana Western, 15.3; Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 21.9.

Bareback: Trevor Kay, Montana Western, 65; Nathaniel Dearhamer, Montana State, 73.

Breakaway roping: Isabella Fossum, Montana State, 2.8; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 2.9; Arianna Ennis, Northwest College, 4.2.

Toe-down roping: Cole Trexler, Miles, 10.4; Treg Wolstein, Montana State, 11.9; Lincoln Yarama, MSU-Northern, 12.5; Logan Bearrie, Montana State, 12.9; Brett Bartholomew, Montana Western, 12.9; Luke Murphy, Montana Western, 13.5.

Barrel racing: Molly Salmond, Montana State, 15.00; Isabella Fossum, Montana State, 15.02; Sadie Henn, MSU-Northern, 15.25; Taylissa Lytle, MSU-Northern, 15.44; Kinzie Castagno, Northwest College, 15.47; Anna Pethel, Montana Western, 15.52; Rebecca Stroh, Miles, 16.41; Shai McDonald, Montana State, 24.62; Logan Thompson, Montana Western, 32.12.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

