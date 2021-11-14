NAIA Football Championship Series

First-round pairings

Saturday, Nov. 20

No. 16 Montana Western (8-3) at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (10-0)

No. 15 Ottawa, Ariz. (8-1) at No. 2 Morningside, Iowa (10-0)

No. 14 Dickinson State, N.D. (8-2) at No. 3 Grand View, Iowa (11-0)

No. 13 Central Methodist, Mo., (9-2) at No. 4 Northwestern, Iowa (10-1)

No. 10 Kansas Wesleyan (10-1) at No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan (9-1)

No. 12 Keiser, Fla. (8-2) at No. 6 Reinhardt, Ga. (9-2)

No. 9 Southwestern, Kan. (9-1) at  No. 7 Marian, Ind. (8-2)

No. 11 Saint Xavier, Ill. (8-2) at No. 8 Concordia, Mich. (8-1)

