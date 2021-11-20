NAIA Football Championship Series

First-round

Saturday, Nov. 20

No. 2 Morningside, Iowa, 63, No. 15 Ottawa, Ariz., 38

No. 3 Grandview, Iowa, 38, No. 14 Dickinson State, N.D., 13

No. 4 Northwestern, Iowa, 24, No. 13 Central Methodist, Mo., 7

No. 10 Kansas Wesleyan won by forfeit over No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan

No. 12 Keiser, Fla., 16, No. 6 Reinhardt, Ga., 13

No. 7 Marian, Ind., 21, No. 9 Southwestern, Kan., 17

No. 8 Concordia, Mich., 47, No. 11 St. Xavier, Ill., 3

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 16 Montana Western (8-3) at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (10-0)

Note: Indiana Wesleyan was forced to withdraw due to playing an academically ineligible player earlier in the season.

Tags

Load comments