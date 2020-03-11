Men's basketball
NAIA national championship
at Kansas City
Wednesday, March 18
First round
Providence vs. Thomas More, 8 a.m.
Xavier vs. Clarke, 9:45 a.m.
Faulkner vs. Shawnee State, 12:15 p.m.
Westmont vs. Stillman, 2 p.m.
Mid-American Christian vs. Hope International, 3:45 p.m.
Georgetown vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, 5:30 p.m.
John Brown vs. Harris-Stowe, 7:15 p.m.
Tougaloo vs. Arizona Christian, 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
First round
SW Assemblies of God vs. Loyola, 8 a.m.
Cumberlands vs. The Master's, 9:45 a.m.
Carroll College vs. Texas Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Talladega, 1:15 p.m.
LSU Shreveport vs. Wayland Baptist, 3 p.m.
Dalton State vs. Pikeville, 4:45 p.m.
William Penn vs. Central Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
LSU Alexandria vs. Menlo, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
Second round
Saturday
Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Semifinals, 5 and 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 7 p.m.
