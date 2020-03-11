Men's basketball

NAIA national championship

at Kansas City

Wednesday, March 18

First round

Providence vs. Thomas More, 8 a.m.

Xavier vs. Clarke, 9:45 a.m.

Faulkner vs. Shawnee State, 12:15 p.m.

Westmont vs. Stillman, 2 p.m.

Mid-American Christian vs. Hope International, 3:45 p.m.

Georgetown vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, 5:30 p.m.

John Brown vs. Harris-Stowe, 7:15 p.m.

Tougaloo vs. Arizona Christian, 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

First round

SW Assemblies of God vs. Loyola, 8 a.m.

Cumberlands vs. The Master's, 9:45 a.m.

Carroll College vs. Texas Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Talladega, 1:15 p.m.

LSU Shreveport vs. Wayland Baptist, 3 p.m.

Dalton State vs. Pikeville, 4:45 p.m.

William Penn vs. Central Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

LSU Alexandria vs. Menlo, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Second round

Saturday

Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Semifinals, 5 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 7 p.m.

