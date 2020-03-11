Women's basketball

NAIA national championship

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Wednesday, March 18

First round

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Clarke, 8:30 a.m.

Campbellsville vs. Martin Methodist, 10:15 a.m.

The Master's vs. Philander Smith, noon

Freed-Hardeman vs. Providence, 1:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Evangel, 4 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson vs. Montana Western, 5:45 p.m.

Central Methodist vs. Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Lyon vs. Rust, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

First round

Shawnee State vs. William Woods, 9 a.m.

Talladega vs. Lewis-Clark State, 10:45 a.m.

Loyola vs. William Penn, 12:30 p.m.

Westmont vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, 2:15 p.m.

Wayland Baptist vs. Culver-Stockton, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Carroll College, 6:15 p.m.

Vanguard vs. Thomas More, 8 p.m.

Bethel vs. LSU Shreveport, 9:45 p.m.

Friday

Second round

Saturday

Quarterfinals, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Monday

Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 7 p.m.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments