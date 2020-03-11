Women's basketball
NAIA national championship
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Wednesday, March 18
First round
Our Lady of the Lake vs. Clarke, 8:30 a.m.
Campbellsville vs. Martin Methodist, 10:15 a.m.
The Master's vs. Philander Smith, noon
Freed-Hardeman vs. Providence, 1:45 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Evangel, 4 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson vs. Montana Western, 5:45 p.m.
Central Methodist vs. Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Lyon vs. Rust, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
First round
Shawnee State vs. William Woods, 9 a.m.
Talladega vs. Lewis-Clark State, 10:45 a.m.
Loyola vs. William Penn, 12:30 p.m.
Westmont vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, 2:15 p.m.
Wayland Baptist vs. Culver-Stockton, 4:30 p.m.
Columbia vs. Carroll College, 6:15 p.m.
Vanguard vs. Thomas More, 8 p.m.
Bethel vs. LSU Shreveport, 9:45 p.m.
Friday
Second round
Saturday
Quarterfinals, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Monday
Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.