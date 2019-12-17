NCAA FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals
all times are Mountain
Friday, Dec. 13
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10
Weber State 17, Montana 10
Saturday, Dec. 14
North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3
Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21
Montana State (11-3) at North Dakota State (14-0), noon
Weber State (11-3) at James Madison (13-1) 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
