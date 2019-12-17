NCAA FCS Playoffs

Quarterfinals

all times are Mountain

Friday, Dec. 13

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber State 17, Montana 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 21

Montana State (11-3) at North Dakota State (14-0), noon

Weber State (11-3) at James Madison (13-1) 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 11

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

