FCS title game
Saturday
in Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State 38, Montana State 10
|MSU
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
|NDSU
|7
|21
|10
|0
|—
|38
NDSU: Hunter Luepke 8 run (Jake Reinholz kick), 6:48 1st
NDSU: Luepke 11 run (Reinholz kick), 14:56 2nd
NDSU: Kobe Johnson 76 run (Reinholz kick), 10:50, 2nd
NDSU: Luepke 6 run (Reinholz kick), :32 2nd
NDSU: Josh Babicz 35 pass from Cam Miller (Reinholz kick), 12:34 3rd
MSU: Blake Glessner 26 FG, 7:43 3rd
NDSU: Reinholz 37 FG, :38 3rd
MSU: Lance McCutcheon 28 pass from Tucker Rovig (Glessner kick), 5:08 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;MSU;NDSU
First downs; 17; 22
Rushing; 34-156; 53-380
Passing yards; 179; 126
Passing; 15-31-1; 9-13-0
Total yards; 335; 506
Punts-yards; 4-132; 3-127
Fumbles; 0; 0
Possession; 26:12; 33:48
FG total, made; 1-2; 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: MSU, Isaiah Ifanse 18-84, Tucker Rovig 8-51, Tommy Mellott 3-11, Lane Sumner 3-9, Elijah Elliott 1-4, Troy Andersen 1-(-3). NDSU, Kobe Johnson 4-106, Quincy Patterson 11-98, Hunter Luepke 14-82, TaMerik Williams 9-58, Cam Miller 9-41, Phoenix Sproles 1-3, Cole Payton 1-2, Team 2-(-4), Christian Watson 2-(-6).
Passing: MSU, Tucker Rovig 13-28-1-156, Tommy Mellott 2-3-0-23. NDSU, Cam Miller 9-13-0-126.
Receiving: MSU, Lance McCutcheon 5-106, Derryk Snell 2-29, Nate Stewart 2-20, Isaiah Ifanse 2-9, Elijah Elliott 2-6, Jaden Smith 1-5, Willie Patterson 1-4. NDSU, Christian Watson 4-61, Josh Babicz 2-48, RaJa Nelson 1-8, Braylon Henderson 1-5, Kobe Johnson 1-4.
