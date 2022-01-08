FCS title game

Saturday

in Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State 38, Montana State 10

MSU 0 0 3 10
NDSU 7 21 10 0 38

NDSU: Hunter Luepke 8 run (Jake Reinholz kick), 6:48 1st

NDSU: Luepke 11 run (Reinholz kick), 14:56 2nd

NDSU: Kobe Johnson 76 run (Reinholz kick), 10:50, 2nd

NDSU: Luepke 6 run (Reinholz kick), :32 2nd

NDSU: Josh Babicz 35 pass from Cam Miller (Reinholz kick), 12:34 3rd

MSU: Blake Glessner 26 FG, 7:43 3rd

NDSU: Reinholz 37 FG, :38 3rd

MSU: Lance McCutcheon 28 pass from Tucker Rovig (Glessner kick), 5:08 4th

TEAM STATISTICS

;MSU;NDSU

First downs; 17; 22

Rushing; 34-156; 53-380

Passing yards; 179; 126

Passing; 15-31-1; 9-13-0

Total yards; 335; 506

Punts-yards; 4-132; 3-127

Fumbles; 0; 0

Possession; 26:12; 33:48

FG total, made; 1-2; 1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: MSU, Isaiah Ifanse 18-84, Tucker Rovig 8-51, Tommy Mellott 3-11, Lane Sumner 3-9, Elijah Elliott 1-4, Troy Andersen 1-(-3). NDSU, Kobe Johnson 4-106, Quincy Patterson 11-98, Hunter Luepke 14-82, TaMerik Williams 9-58, Cam Miller 9-41, Phoenix Sproles 1-3, Cole Payton 1-2, Team 2-(-4), Christian Watson 2-(-6).

Passing: MSU, Tucker Rovig 13-28-1-156, Tommy Mellott 2-3-0-23. NDSU, Cam Miller 9-13-0-126.

Receiving: MSU, Lance McCutcheon 5-106, Derryk Snell 2-29, Nate Stewart 2-20, Isaiah Ifanse 2-9, Elijah Elliott 2-6, Jaden Smith 1-5, Willie Patterson 1-4. NDSU, Christian Watson 4-61, Josh Babicz 2-48, RaJa Nelson 1-8, Braylon Henderson 1-5, Kobe Johnson 1-4. 

