Women's basketball
MSUB 72, Saint Martin's 64
(Saturday)
|Saint Martin's
|16
|9
|17
|22
|—
|64
|MSUB
|13
|9
|25
|25
|—
|72
Saint Martin's (9-8, 4-6): Claire Dingus 21, Tierney DeDanatis 18, Bria Thames 13, Mallory Vivola 2, Janealle Sutterlict 1, Makenna Schultz 7, Megan Nilsson 2.
Montana State Billings (10-9, 5-5): Jeanann Lemelin 30, Shayla Montague 17, Taryn Shelley 7, Taylor Cunningham 4, Danielle Zahn 3, Emily St. John 6, Janessa Williams 2, Addison Gardner 2, Emma Blakely 1.
