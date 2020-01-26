Women's basketball

MSUB 72, Saint Martin's 64

(Saturday)

Saint Martin's16 17 22 64 
MSUB13 25 25 72 

Saint Martin's (9-8, 4-6): Claire Dingus 21, Tierney DeDanatis 18, Bria Thames 13, Mallory Vivola 2, Janealle Sutterlict 1, Makenna Schultz 7, Megan Nilsson 2.

Montana State Billings (10-9, 5-5): Jeanann Lemelin 30, Shayla Montague 17, Taryn Shelley 7, Taylor Cunningham 4, Danielle Zahn 3, Emily St. John 6, Janessa Williams 2, Addison Gardner 2, Emma Blakely 1.

