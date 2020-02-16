Women's basketball
Montana Tech 89, Providence 77
(Saturday)
|Providence
|23
|15
|22
|17
|—
|77
|Tech
|15
|16
|26
|32
|—
|89
University of Providence (15-11): Bailey Cartwright 10, Parker Esary 8, Emilee Maldonado 14, Jenna Randich 17, Kenedy Cartwright 19, Brooklyn Harn 3, Kerstyn Pimperton 6.
Montana Tech (14-12): Tavia Rooney 17, Mesa Williams 16, Kaylee Zard 24, Mollie Peoples 4, Dani Urick 22, Hailey Crawford 6.
MSUB 103, Alaska 59
(Saturday)
|Alaska
|12
|15
|15
|17
|—
|59
|MSUB
|27
|24
|25
|27
|—
|103
Alaska (7-18,2-14): Jocelyn Gandara 17, Sam Tolliver 15, Sabrina Ungaro 6, Alanna Conwell 5, Samantha Saccomen 5, Brittany Richards 4, Zosha Krupa 3, Kylie Wallace 2, Olivia Kraska 2.
Montana State Billings (13-12, 8-8): Taryn Shelley 21, Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 10, Jeanann Lemelin 8, Taylor Cunningham 4, TyLee Manuel 18, Addison Gardner 10, Danielle Zahn 7, Janessa Williams 3, Emily St. John 2, Kate Sams 2, Shannon Reny 2.
