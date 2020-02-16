Women's basketball

Montana Tech 89, Providence 77

(Saturday)

Providence23 15 22 17 77 
Tech15 16 26 32 89 

University of Providence (15-11): Bailey Cartwright 10, Parker Esary 8, Emilee Maldonado 14, Jenna Randich 17, Kenedy Cartwright 19, Brooklyn Harn 3, Kerstyn Pimperton 6.

Montana Tech (14-12): Tavia Rooney 17, Mesa Williams 16, Kaylee Zard 24, Mollie Peoples 4, Dani Urick 22, Hailey Crawford 6.

MSUB 103, Alaska 59

(Saturday)

Alaska12 15 15 17 59 
MSUB27 24 25 27 103 

Alaska (7-18,2-14): Jocelyn Gandara 17, Sam Tolliver 15, Sabrina Ungaro 6, Alanna Conwell 5, Samantha Saccomen 5, Brittany Richards 4, Zosha Krupa 3, Kylie Wallace 2, Olivia Kraska 2.

Montana State Billings (13-12, 8-8): Taryn Shelley 21, Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 10, Jeanann Lemelin 8, Taylor Cunningham 4, TyLee Manuel 18, Addison Gardner 10, Danielle Zahn 7, Janessa Williams 3, Emily St. John 2, Kate Sams 2, Shannon Reny 2.

