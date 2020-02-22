Women's basketball

Wyoming 68, Air Force 52

Air Force14 17  13 52
Wyoming15 22 12 19 68 

Air Force (7-20, 5-11): Riley Snyder 9, Nikki McDonald 6, Briana Autrey 13, Emily Conroe 3, Kaelin Immel 7, Haley Jones 2, Cierra Winters 10, Allyah Marlett 2.

Wyoming (14-11, 10-6): Tereza Vitulova 9, Taylor Rusk 8, Alba Sanchez Ramos 12, Quinn Weidemann 24, McKinley Bradshaw 3, Jaeden Vaifanua 12.

Montana State 92, Montana 78

Montana14 17 23 24 78 
Montana St.23 23 25 21 92 

Montana (14-11, 9-7): Emma Stockholm 16, McKenzie Johnston 13, Madi Schoening 11, Abby Anderson 10, Sophia Stiles 3, Gabi Harrington 11, Jaime Pickens 8, Taylor Goligoski 6.

Montana State (19-6, 15-1): Fallyn Freije 18, Oliana Squires 15, Darian White 15, Madeline Smith 10, Martha Kuderer 2, Tori Martell 15, Blaire Braxton 15, Kola Bad Bear 2.

Providence 85, Rocky 65

Rocky14 18 14 19 65 
Providence24 25 15 21 85 

Rocky Mountain College (8-8, 16-10): Mackenzie Dethman 5, Markaela Francis 18, Kloie Thatcher 17, Grace Parker 8, Antuanisha Wright 6, Keahi-lele Roy 9, Leah Gannon 2.

Providence (8-8, 17-11): Bailey Cartwright 14, Parker Esary 7, Emilee Maldonado 19, Jenna Randich 9, Kenedy Cartwright 19, Brooklyn Harn 2, Reed Hazard 12, Kerstyn Pimperton 3.

MSUB 91, Seattle Pacific 66

MSUB 19 18 24 30 91
Seattle Pacific 13 15 17 21 66

Montana State Billings (14-13, 9-9): Taryn Shelley 8, Taylor Cunningham 3, Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 11, Jeanann Lemelin 32, Emily St. John 3, Danielle Zahn 4, TyLee Manuel 14.

Seattle Pacific (8-18, 6-12): Ashley Alter 7, Natalie Hoff 11, Hailee Bennett 21, Madi Hingston 6, Abril Rexach Roure 2, Bayley Brennan 8, Kayla Brundidge 6, Grace Sterk 5.

