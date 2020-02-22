Women's basketball
Wyoming 68, Air Force 52
|Air Force
|14
|8
|17
|13
|—
|52
|Wyoming
|15
|22
|12
|19
|—
|68
Air Force (7-20, 5-11): Riley Snyder 9, Nikki McDonald 6, Briana Autrey 13, Emily Conroe 3, Kaelin Immel 7, Haley Jones 2, Cierra Winters 10, Allyah Marlett 2.
Wyoming (14-11, 10-6): Tereza Vitulova 9, Taylor Rusk 8, Alba Sanchez Ramos 12, Quinn Weidemann 24, McKinley Bradshaw 3, Jaeden Vaifanua 12.
Montana State 92, Montana 78
|Montana
|14
|17
|23
|24
|—
|78
|Montana St.
|23
|23
|25
|21
|—
|92
Montana (14-11, 9-7): Emma Stockholm 16, McKenzie Johnston 13, Madi Schoening 11, Abby Anderson 10, Sophia Stiles 3, Gabi Harrington 11, Jaime Pickens 8, Taylor Goligoski 6.
Montana State (19-6, 15-1): Fallyn Freije 18, Oliana Squires 15, Darian White 15, Madeline Smith 10, Martha Kuderer 2, Tori Martell 15, Blaire Braxton 15, Kola Bad Bear 2.
Providence 85, Rocky 65
|Rocky
|14
|18
|14
|19
|—
|65
|Providence
|24
|25
|15
|21
|—
|85
Rocky Mountain College (8-8, 16-10): Mackenzie Dethman 5, Markaela Francis 18, Kloie Thatcher 17, Grace Parker 8, Antuanisha Wright 6, Keahi-lele Roy 9, Leah Gannon 2.
Providence (8-8, 17-11): Bailey Cartwright 14, Parker Esary 7, Emilee Maldonado 19, Jenna Randich 9, Kenedy Cartwright 19, Brooklyn Harn 2, Reed Hazard 12, Kerstyn Pimperton 3.
MSUB 91, Seattle Pacific 66
|MSUB
|19
|18
|24
|30
|—
|91
|Seattle Pacific
|13
|15
|17
|21
|—
|66
Montana State Billings (14-13, 9-9): Taryn Shelley 8, Taylor Cunningham 3, Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 11, Jeanann Lemelin 32, Emily St. John 3, Danielle Zahn 4, TyLee Manuel 14.
Seattle Pacific (8-18, 6-12): Ashley Alter 7, Natalie Hoff 11, Hailee Bennett 21, Madi Hingston 6, Abril Rexach Roure 2, Bayley Brennan 8, Kayla Brundidge 6, Grace Sterk 5.
