Women's basketball

Montana State 76, NAU 71

NAU17 11 23 20 71 
Montana State14 21 20 21 76 

Northern Arizona (16-15): Nina Radford 21, Lauren Orndoff 14, Khiarica Rasheed 13, Caitlin Malvar 9, Jacey Bailey 4, Regan Schenck 10.

Montana State (25-6): Darian White 19, Fallyn Freije 14, Oliana Squires 8, Madeline Smith 4, Martha Kuderer 2, Blaire Braxton 11, Tori Martell 8, Madison Jackson 7, Kola Bad Bear 3.

