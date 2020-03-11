Women's basketball
Montana State 76, NAU 71
|NAU
|17
|11
|23
|20
|—
|71
|Montana State
|14
|21
|20
|21
|—
|76
Northern Arizona (16-15): Nina Radford 21, Lauren Orndoff 14, Khiarica Rasheed 13, Caitlin Malvar 9, Jacey Bailey 4, Regan Schenck 10.
Montana State (25-6): Darian White 19, Fallyn Freije 14, Oliana Squires 8, Madeline Smith 4, Martha Kuderer 2, Blaire Braxton 11, Tori Martell 8, Madison Jackson 7, Kola Bad Bear 3.
