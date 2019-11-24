Women's basketball

Northern 61, Dickinson State 34

(Saturday)

DSU11 13 34 
Northern19 11 17 14 61 

Dickinson State (2-2): Ashlie Larson 8, Ashlie Watts 6, Dakota Dosch 2, Danielle Wallace 6, Natalee Hafer 3, Lindsey Peterson 2, Luisa Popp 1, Kyley Verploegen 6.

Montana State-Northern (4-0): Allix Goldhahn 6, Hailey Nicholson 8, McKenzie Gunther 7, Peyton Kehr 2, Sydney Hovde 13, Kenya Lorton 5, Reilly Walsh 4, Jada Nicholson 2, Ryley Kehr 4, Tiara Gilham 10.

Arizona 77, Montana 42

Arizona 23 15 20 19 77
Montana 6 12 9 15 42

Arizona (6-0): Sam Thomas 12, Dominique McBryde 5, Cate Reese 13, Amari Carter 5, Aari McDonald 19, Sevval Gul 2, Helena Pueyo 14, Semaj Smith 4, Mara Mote 3.

Montana (2-2): Abby Anderson 8, Sophia Stiles 2, Gabi Harrington 10, McKenzie Johnston 10, Sammy Fatkin 2, Taylor Goligoski 10.

Casper 69, Miles CC 60

Casper 18 16 12 23 69
Miles CC 15 9 16 20 60

Casper College: Marija Bakic 19, Raquel Feree-Bernad 7, Natalie Otkhmezuri 21, Mya Jones 11, Kammie Ragsdale 6, Juneau Jones 1, Ashley Tehau 4.

Miles Community College: Jazmyn Kellogg 4, Binta Salawu 19, Olyvia Pacheco 9, Claire Borot 7, KP Hoffman 3, Lili Long 11, Kate Golovkina 5, Lidia Pintor 2.

