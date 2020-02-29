Women's basketball

(Thursday)

MSU 113, Sacramento State 69

Sacramento St.17 14 17 21 69 
Montana St.25 33 38 17 

113 

Sacramento State (8-19, 6-12): Milee Enger 6, Camariah King 9, Summer Menke 17, Kennedy Burks 8, Tiana Johnson 16, Milia Gibson 6, Jordan Olivares 3, Brooke Panfili 2, Jakira Wilson 2. 

Montana State (20-6, 16-1): Martha Kuderer 14, Madeline Smith 16, Fallyn Freije 14, Darian White 13, Oliana Squires 19, Tori Martell 12, Blaire Braxton 13, Kola Bad Bear 8, Gabby Mocchi 4.

Carroll College 65, Montana State-Northern 39

Northern17 39 
Carroll13 10 28 14 66 

Montana State-Northern: Ryley Kehr 6, Sydney Hovde 9, Allix Goldhahn 4, Peyton Kehr 7, Kenya Lorton 5, Jada Nicholson 2, Hailey Nicholson 2, Morgan Mason 4.

Carroll College: Emerald Toth 8, Danielle Wagner 4, Kamden Hilborn 9, Sienna Swannack 21, Jaidyn Lyman 7, Maddie Geritz 2, Christine Denny 7, Erica Nessan 2, Emma Madsen 5.

