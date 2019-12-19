Women's basketball
Montana Tech 72, S.D. Christian 45
(Wednesday)
|Tech
|27
|6
|23
|16
|—
|72
|SDC
|12
|14
|11
|8
|—
|45
Montana Tech (9-2): Tavia Rooney 17, Mesa Williams 10, Kaylee Zard 10, Dan Urick 9, Hailey Crawford 4, Mollie Peoples 20, Brooke Heggie 2.
San Diego Christian (4-4): Erica McCarter 13, Leigh Westbrook 7, Henriette Gahmig 6, Jadon Paopao 4, Meagan Moore 5, Destiny Byrd 3, Courtney Cranston 2, Cynnadie Whatley 4, Hannah Myers 1.
Our Lady of the Lake 96, Rocky 59
|Our Lady of the Lake
|22
|31
|8
|25
|—
|96
|Rocky
|9
|25
|18
|7
|—
|59
Our Lady of the Lake (9-4, 4-0): Dezeree White 17, Alexis White 12, Zerina Shatri 6, Lena Wilson 12, Kasey Saldana 5, Angeline Sanchez 8, Alexandra Strawhorn 2, Sarah Mgbeike 2, Jamia Miller 12, Emiko Hemphill 12, Suzuna Shoji 4, Tiffany Lopez 4.
Rocky Mountain College (6-3, 1-1): Mackenzie Dethman 18, Markaela Francis 13, Destinee Pointer 8, Kloie Thatcher 3, Izzy Spruit 9, Grace Parker 8.
Montana Tech 77, N. New Mexico 36
|N. New Mexico
|9
|5
|16
|6
|—
|36
|Montana Tech
|18
|21
|17
|21
|—
|77
Northern New Mexico : Kristen Davis 2, Telyssa Samuel 3, Destiny Wilkerson 11, Haley Eaves 3, Chris Patterson 2, Ahmaya Smith 4, Zhane Lewis 3, See Evans-Collins 4, Mackenzie King 4.
Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 16, Mesa Williams 19, Brooke Heggie 8, Dani Urick 11, Hailey Crawford 8, Mollie Peoples 12, Hope Lalau 1, Celestina Faletoi 2.
