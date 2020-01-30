Women's basketball

NW Nazarene 80, MSUB 72

MSUB20 17 22 13 72 
NW Nazarene16 18 26 20 80 

Montana State Billings (10-10, 5-6): Taryn Shelley 18, Jeanann Lemelin 14, Hannah Collins 13, Taylor Cunningham 9, Shayla Montague 5, Emily St. John 9, Danielle Zahn 2, TyLee Manuel 2.

NW Nazarene (15-5, 10-2): Marina Valles 21, Avery Albrecht 14, Erin Jekins 10, Clare Eubanks 7, Jordan Pinson 9, Haley Hanson 6, Nicole Gall 6, Emma Clark 4, Zoe Wessels 3.

Montana 62, Portland State 55

Portland State14 19 14 55 
Montana 19 16 10 17 62 

Portland State (12-9, 6-5): Kylie Jimenez 11, Jordan Stotler 7, Tatiana Streun 13, Belle Frazier 9, Desirae Hansen 13, Syd Schultz 2.

Montana (11-8, 6-4): Sophia Stiles 3, Abby Anderson 5, McKenzie Johnston 14, Madi Schoening 8, Emma Stockholm 13, Gabi Harrington 7, Taylor Goligoski 8, Jamie Pickens 4.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments