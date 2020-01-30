Women's basketball
NW Nazarene 80, MSUB 72
|MSUB
|20
|17
|22
|13
|—
|72
|NW Nazarene
|16
|18
|26
|20
|—
|80
Montana State Billings (10-10, 5-6): Taryn Shelley 18, Jeanann Lemelin 14, Hannah Collins 13, Taylor Cunningham 9, Shayla Montague 5, Emily St. John 9, Danielle Zahn 2, TyLee Manuel 2.
NW Nazarene (15-5, 10-2): Marina Valles 21, Avery Albrecht 14, Erin Jekins 10, Clare Eubanks 7, Jordan Pinson 9, Haley Hanson 6, Nicole Gall 6, Emma Clark 4, Zoe Wessels 3.
Montana 62, Portland State 55
|Portland State
|8
|14
|19
|14
|—
|55
|Montana
|19
|16
|10
|17
|—
|62
Portland State (12-9, 6-5): Kylie Jimenez 11, Jordan Stotler 7, Tatiana Streun 13, Belle Frazier 9, Desirae Hansen 13, Syd Schultz 2.
Montana (11-8, 6-4): Sophia Stiles 3, Abby Anderson 5, McKenzie Johnston 14, Madi Schoening 8, Emma Stockholm 13, Gabi Harrington 7, Taylor Goligoski 8, Jamie Pickens 4.
