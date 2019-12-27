Women's basketball
Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic
Providence 78, Mount Royal 62
|Mount Royal
|16
|19
|9
|18
|—
|62
|Providence
|23
|16
|24
|15
|—
|78
Mount Royal University: Charity Marlatt 6, Sarah Rinsky 3, Maddison Hooper 3, Abby Gillette 13, Ella Stanley 5, Marnie Garner 6, Jordan Blaskin 13, Jamie Lalor 2, Cameron Engen 3, Maria Blanco 4, Jenika Martens 4.
Providence: Emilee Maldonado 17, Kenedy Cartwright 10, Parker Esary 16, Kerstyn Pimperton 12, Bailey Cartwright 9, Brooklyn Harn 9, Molly Schmitz 2, Reed Hazard 3.
Rocky Mountain 95, Bethesda 46
|Bethesda
|5
|7
|12
|22
|—
|46
|Rocky
|33
|18
|27
|17
|—
|95
Bethesda University (0-21): Denshay Wallace 12, Tanika Stephenson 14, Megan Burt 6, Lakeia Brown 7, Jocelyn Daw 2, Antonette Dorsey 5.
Rocky Mountain College (8-3): Destinee Pointer 6, Kloie Thatcher 2, Antuanisha Wright 7, Mackenzie Dethman 13, Markaela Francis 20, Keahi-lele Roy 7, Leah Gannon 7, Grace Parker 13, Shiloh McCormick 18, Olivia James 2.
