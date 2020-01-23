Women's basketball
Rocky 63, Montana Tech 52
|Rocky
|8
|11
|16
|28
|—
|63
|Tech
|11
|12
|14
|15
|—
|52
Rocky Mountain College (4-3, 13-5): Mackenzie Dethman 2, Markaela Francis 20, Keahi-lele Roy 3, Kloie Thatcher 11, Antuanisha Wright 5, Destinee Pointer 20, Grace Parker 2.
Montana Tech (1-6, 11-8): Tavia Rooney 4, Mesa Williams 20, Kaylee Zard 9, Celestina Faletoi 2, Dani Urick 9, Mollie Peoples 8.
Seattle Pacific 69, MSUB 63
|Seattle Pacific
|18
|12
|17
|22
|—
|69
|MSUB
|18
|13
|18
|14
|—
|63
Seattle Pacific (6-13, 4-6): Hailee Bennett 18, Ashlynn Burgess 11, Kayla Brundidge 9, Ashley Alter 5, Madi Hingston 3, Bayley Brennan 12, Abril Rexach Roure 7, Natalie Hoff 4.
MSU Billings (9-9, 4-5): Jeanann Lemelin 18, Taryn Shelley 17, Taylor Cunningham 12, Danielle Zahn 8, Shayla Montague 3, Emily St. John 2, Emma Blakely 2, TyLee Manuel 1.
Montana State 81, Weber State 52
|Weber State
|11
|11
|13
|17
|—
|52
|Montana State
|17
|21
|24
|19
|—
|81
Weber State (3-14, 1-7): Ula Chamberlin 10, Liz Graves 17, Kayla Watkins 5, Jadyn Matthews 2, Ashley Thoms 8, Ciara James 2, Daryn Hickok 8.
Montana State (11-6, 7-1): Darian White 7, Tori Martell 16, Martha Kuderer 13, Madeline Smith 4, Fallyn Freije 11, Kola Bad Bear 5, Madison Jackson 7, Gabby Mocchi 2, Oliana Squires 4, Blaire Braxton 12.
Idaho State 67, Montana 53
|Idaho State
|15
|18
|13
|21
|—
|67
|Montana
|17
|17
|8
|11
|—
|53
Idaho State (8-9, 4-4): Ellie Smith 2, Tomekia Whitman 8, Callie Bourne 14, Diaba Konate 15, Delaney Moore 7, Jordan Sweeney 3, Montana Oltrogge 18.
Montana (9-8, 4-4): Abby Anderson 4, Emma Stockholm 10, Sophia Stiles 6, McKenzie Johnston 11, Madi Schoening 6, Jamie Pickens 6, Gabi Harrington 10.
Providence 53, MSUN 41
|Providence
|15
|16
|12
|10
|—
|53
|MSUN
|7
|5
|18
|11
|—
|41
Providence: Bailey Cartwright 5, Parker Esary 18, Emilee Maldonado 15, Jenna Randich 7, Kennedy Cartwright 4, Kerstyn Pimperton 4.
MSU-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 14, Sydney Hovde 8, Kenya Lorton 2, Allix Goldhahn 7, Petra Sellin 5, Ryley Kehr 4, Morgan Mason 1.
