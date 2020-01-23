Women's basketball

Rocky 63, Montana Tech 52

Rocky11 16 28 63 
Tech11 12 14 15 52 

Rocky Mountain College (4-3, 13-5): Mackenzie Dethman 2, Markaela Francis 20, Keahi-lele Roy 3, Kloie Thatcher 11, Antuanisha Wright 5, Destinee Pointer 20, Grace Parker 2.

Montana Tech (1-6, 11-8): Tavia Rooney 4, Mesa Williams 20, Kaylee Zard 9, Celestina Faletoi 2, Dani Urick 9, Mollie Peoples 8.

Seattle Pacific 69, MSUB 63

Seattle Pacific18 12 17 22 69 
MSUB18 13 18 14 63 

Seattle Pacific (6-13, 4-6): Hailee Bennett 18, Ashlynn Burgess 11, Kayla Brundidge 9, Ashley Alter 5, Madi Hingston 3, Bayley Brennan 12, Abril Rexach Roure 7, Natalie Hoff 4.

MSU Billings (9-9, 4-5): Jeanann Lemelin 18, Taryn Shelley 17, Taylor Cunningham 12, Danielle Zahn 8, Shayla Montague 3, Emily St. John 2, Emma Blakely 2, TyLee Manuel 1.

Montana State 81, Weber State 52

Weber State11 11 13 17 52 
Montana State17 21 24 19 81 

Weber State (3-14, 1-7): Ula Chamberlin 10, Liz Graves 17, Kayla Watkins 5, Jadyn Matthews 2, Ashley Thoms 8, Ciara James 2, Daryn Hickok 8.

Montana State (11-6, 7-1): Darian White 7, Tori Martell 16, Martha Kuderer 13, Madeline Smith 4, Fallyn Freije 11, Kola Bad Bear 5, Madison Jackson 7, Gabby Mocchi 2, Oliana Squires 4, Blaire Braxton 12.

Idaho State 67, Montana 53

Idaho State15 18 13 21 67 
Montana17 17 11 53 

Idaho State (8-9, 4-4): Ellie Smith 2, Tomekia Whitman 8, Callie Bourne 14, Diaba Konate 15, Delaney Moore 7, Jordan Sweeney 3, Montana Oltrogge 18.

Montana (9-8, 4-4): Abby Anderson 4, Emma Stockholm 10, Sophia Stiles 6, McKenzie Johnston 11, Madi Schoening 6, Jamie Pickens 6, Gabi Harrington 10.

Providence 53, MSUN 41

Providence15 16 12 10 53 
MSUN18 11 41 

Providence: Bailey Cartwright 5, Parker Esary 18, Emilee Maldonado 15, Jenna Randich 7, Kennedy Cartwright 4, Kerstyn Pimperton 4.

MSU-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 14, Sydney Hovde 8, Kenya Lorton 2, Allix Goldhahn 7, Petra Sellin 5, Ryley Kehr 4, Morgan Mason 1.

