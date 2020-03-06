Women's basketball

Southern Utah 84, Montana 81, OT

Montana27 13 19 13 9—81 
S. Utah16 18 17 21 12—84 

Montana (17-12, 12-8): Abby Anderson 15, Emma Stockholm 17, Sophia Stiles 8, Mckenzie Johnston 14, Madi Schoening 3, Jamie Pickens 13, Taylor Goligoski 4, Gabi Harrington 7.

Southern Utah (17-12, 11-9): Ashley Larsen 4, Jessica Chatman 4, Rebecca Cardenas 24, Harley Hansen 15, Shalyn Fano 10, Darri Frandsen 14, Madelyn Eaton 13.

MSU 73, Northern Colorado 63

MSU12 20 21 20 73 
N. Colorado14 16 16 17 63 

Montana State University (23-6, 19-1): Oliana Squires 15, Darian White 12, Fallyn Freije 12, Madeline Smith 9, Martha Kuderer 8, Blaire Braxton 8, Madison Jackson 7, Tori Martell 2.

Northern Colorado (12-17, 8-12): Micayla Isenbart 13, Alexis Chapman 8, Ali Meyer 7, Bridget Hintz 4, Abby Kain 1, Jasmine Gayles 15, Alisha Davis 15.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments