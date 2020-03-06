Women's basketball
Southern Utah 84, Montana 81, OT
|Montana
|27
|13
|19
|13
|9—
|81
|S. Utah
|16
|18
|17
|21
|12—
|84
Montana (17-12, 12-8): Abby Anderson 15, Emma Stockholm 17, Sophia Stiles 8, Mckenzie Johnston 14, Madi Schoening 3, Jamie Pickens 13, Taylor Goligoski 4, Gabi Harrington 7.
Southern Utah (17-12, 11-9): Ashley Larsen 4, Jessica Chatman 4, Rebecca Cardenas 24, Harley Hansen 15, Shalyn Fano 10, Darri Frandsen 14, Madelyn Eaton 13.
MSU 73, Northern Colorado 63
|MSU
|12
|20
|21
|20
|—
|73
|N. Colorado
|14
|16
|16
|17
|—
|63
Montana State University (23-6, 19-1): Oliana Squires 15, Darian White 12, Fallyn Freije 12, Madeline Smith 9, Martha Kuderer 8, Blaire Braxton 8, Madison Jackson 7, Tori Martell 2.
Northern Colorado (12-17, 8-12): Micayla Isenbart 13, Alexis Chapman 8, Ali Meyer 7, Bridget Hintz 4, Abby Kain 1, Jasmine Gayles 15, Alisha Davis 15.
