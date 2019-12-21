Women's basketball

Texas A&M 78, Montana State University 67

Montana State University19 14 15 19 67 
Texas A&M12 23 2221 78 

Montana State University (4-6): Martha Kuderer 7, Madeline Smith 2, Fallyn Freije 12, Darian White 11, Oliana Squires 15, Madison Jackson 2, Blaire Braxton 9, Tori Martell 8, Kola Bad Bear 1.

Texas A&M (12-1): N'dea Jones 5, Ciera Johnson 17, Chennedy Carter 27, Shambria Washington 7, Kayla Wells 13, Aaliyah Wilson 9.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments