Women's basketball
Texas A&M 78, Montana State University 67
|Montana State University
|19
|14
|15
|19
|—
|67
|Texas A&M
|12
|23
|22
|21
|—
|78
Montana State University (4-6): Martha Kuderer 7, Madeline Smith 2, Fallyn Freije 12, Darian White 11, Oliana Squires 15, Madison Jackson 2, Blaire Braxton 9, Tori Martell 8, Kola Bad Bear 1.
Texas A&M (12-1): N'dea Jones 5, Ciera Johnson 17, Chennedy Carter 27, Shambria Washington 7, Kayla Wells 13, Aaliyah Wilson 9.
