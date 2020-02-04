Women's basketball

Miles Community College 76, United Tribes 67

United Tribes19 13 16 19 67 
Miles CC20 23 25 76 

United Tribes Technical College: Hannah Golus 2, Kierra Johnson 11, Amryn Brown 13, Karissa DuShane 18, Jasmyn Two Moons 5, Emonee Pourier 2, Gillian Medicine Cloud 4, Haley Lambert 12.

Miles Community College: Claire Borot 11, Lili Long 20, Olyvia Pacheco 8, Binta Salawu 20, K.P. Hoffman 5, Anna Boone 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 3, Kate Golovkina 3, Lidia Pintor 2, Dana Youngberg 2.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments