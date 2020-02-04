Women's basketball
Miles Community College 76, United Tribes 67
|United Tribes
|19
|13
|16
|19
|—
|67
|Miles CC
|8
|20
|23
|25
|—
|76
United Tribes Technical College: Hannah Golus 2, Kierra Johnson 11, Amryn Brown 13, Karissa DuShane 18, Jasmyn Two Moons 5, Emonee Pourier 2, Gillian Medicine Cloud 4, Haley Lambert 12.
Miles Community College: Claire Borot 11, Lili Long 20, Olyvia Pacheco 8, Binta Salawu 20, K.P. Hoffman 5, Anna Boone 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 3, Kate Golovkina 3, Lidia Pintor 2, Dana Youngberg 2.
