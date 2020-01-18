Women's basketball
Idaho 52, Montana 51
|Montana
|11
|20
|9
|11
|—
|51
|Idaho
|17
|20
|0
|15
|—
|52
Montana (9-7, 4-3): Abby Anderson 9, Emma Stockholm 16, Sophia Stiles 1, McKenzie Johnston 5, Madi Schoening 4, Gabi Harrington 8, Taylor Goligoski 6, Jamie Pickens 2.
Idaho (10-5, 5-1): Beyonce Bea 4, Natalie Klinker 17, Champney Pulliam 3, Gina Marxen 8, Lizzy Klinker 13, Isabelle Hadden 0, Caitlyn Jones 2, Hailey Christopher 5.
Montana State 89, Eastern Washington 85, 2OT
|Montana State
|16
|12
|21
|23
|6
|11
|—
|89
|Eastern Washington
|14
|22
|22
|14
|6
|7
|—
|85
Montana State (10-6, 6-1): Darian White 23, Tori Martell 17, Martha Kuderer 4, Madeline Smith 14, Fallyn Freije 12, Madison Jackson 15, Blaire Braxton 4.
Eastern Washington (2-13, 1-5): Alexyss Newman 3, Jessica McDowell-White 18, Kennedy Dickie 19, Grace Kirscher 8, Leya DePriest 8, Jenna Dick 21, Bella Cravens 2, Cailyn Francis 6.
UM Western 54, Rocky 48
|Rocky Mountain
|5
|17
|11
|15
|—
|48
|UM Western
|12
|15
|11
|16
|—
|54
Rocky Mountain (12-5, 3-3): Mackenzie Dethman 5, Markaela Francis 16, Keahi Roy 12, Kloie Thatcher 8, Grace Parker 7.
Montana Western (11-6, 4-2): Gracey Meyer 5, Mesa King 5, Paige Holmes 4, Shannon Worster 3, Savanna Bignell 8, Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Natali Denning 8, Shainy Mack 6, Sydney Sheridan 2, Jenni Weber 6.
MSU-Northern 75, Montana Tech 73 (OT)
|MSU-N
|18
|10
|13
|23
|11—
|75
|Montana Tech
|17
|18
|17
|12
|9—
|73
MSU-Northern (14-4): Hailey Nicholson 24, Sydney Hovde 10, Kenya Lorton 3, Allix Goldhahn 5, Peyton Kehr 9, Ryley Kehr 1, Mckenzie Gunter 23.
Montana Tech (11-7): Tavia Rooney 14, Mesa Williams 10, Kaylee Zard 16, Celestina Faletoi 6, Dani Urick 6, Mollie Peoples 19, Hope Lalau 2.
