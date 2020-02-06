Women's basketball

Montana 77, E. Washington 56

Montana28 13 18 18 77 
E. Washington18 14 18 56 

Montana (12-9, 7-5): Abby Anderson 15, Emma Stockholm 12, Sophia Stiles 4, McKenzie Johnston 22, Madi Schoening 4, Gabi Harrington 5, Kylie Frohlich 3, Taylor Goligoski 3, Jamie Pickens 9.

Eastern Washington (2-18, 1-10): Kennedy Dickie 13, Bella Cravens 11, Jessica McDowell-White 3, Jenna Dick 10, Grace Kirscher 5, Tatiana Reese 6, Leya DePriest 4, Milly Knowles 2, Cailyn Francis 2.

Montana State 62, Idaho 56

Montana State17 14 10 21 62 
Idaho15 13 15 13 56 

Montana State (14-6, 10-1): Martha Kuderer 2, Darian White 12, Oliana Squires 12, Madeline Smith 4, Fallyn Freije 10, Tori Martell 11, Madison Jackson 2, Blaire Braxton 9.

Idaho (13-7, 8-3): Gina Marxen 20, Lizzy Klinker 12, Natalie Klinker 7, Beyonce Bea 10, Isabelle Hadden 2, Allison Kirby 5.

MSUB 87, Western Oregon 75

Western Oregon13 18 22 18 75 
MSUB1119 13 28 16 87 

Western Oregon (5-16, 2-12): Kenyonna Jones 28, Tresai McCarver 13, Shariah Green 13, Meadow Aragon 6, Cali McClave 2, Rachel Rogers 6, Amber Winkler 3, Olivia Denton 2, Alexis Wright 2.

MSU Billings (11-11, 6-7): Taryn Shelley 23, Jeanann Lemelin 20, Hannah Collins 17, Taylor Cunningham 8, Shayla Montague 2, Danielle Zahn 10, Janessa Williams 3, TyLee Manuel 3, Emma Blakely 1.

Rocky 75, Providence 66

Providence1017 14 25 66 
Rocky16 18 16 25 75 

U of Providence (13-10, 4-6): Bailey Cartwright 13, Parker Esary 15, Emilee Maldonado 18, Jenna Randich 11, Kenedy Cartwright 7, Reed Hazard 2.

Rocky Mountain (15-7, 6-5): Mackenzie Dethman 2, Markaela Francis 23, Destinee Pointer 12, Kloie Thatcher 17, Antuanisha Wright 9, Grace Parker 12.

Miles CC 85, Lake Region State 72

(Wednesday)

Lake Region State23 12 17 20 72 
Miles CC17 28 15 25 85 

Lake Region State (N.D.): Maddy Leaf 13, Stephanie Miller 9, Jordyn Worley 14, Jadyn Pollert 10, Telesia Manumaleuga 10, Kayla Byrne 16.

Miles Community College: Claire Borot 26, Lili Long 21, Binta Salawu 17, Olyvia Pacheco 11, K.P. Hoffman 6, Ekaterina Golovkina 2, Lidia Pintor 2.

UM Western 58, MSUN 45

MSUN14 13 12 45 
UM Western13 17 17 11 58 

Montana State Northern (15-8, 4-7): Sydney Hovde 5, Tiara Gilham 12, Allix Goldhahn 2, McKenzie Gunter 16, Peyton Kehr 8, Kenya Lorton 2.

Montana Western (15-7, 8-3): Gracey Meyer 9, Mesa King 9, Paige Holmes 11, Shannon Worster 6, Savanna Bignell 10, Brynley Fitzgerald 4, Shainy Mack 2, Lilly Gopher 4, Jenni Weber 3.

