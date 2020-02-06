Women's basketball
Montana 77, E. Washington 56
|Montana
|28
|13
|18
|18
|—
|77
|E. Washington
|18
|6
|14
|18
|—
|56
Montana (12-9, 7-5): Abby Anderson 15, Emma Stockholm 12, Sophia Stiles 4, McKenzie Johnston 22, Madi Schoening 4, Gabi Harrington 5, Kylie Frohlich 3, Taylor Goligoski 3, Jamie Pickens 9.
Eastern Washington (2-18, 1-10): Kennedy Dickie 13, Bella Cravens 11, Jessica McDowell-White 3, Jenna Dick 10, Grace Kirscher 5, Tatiana Reese 6, Leya DePriest 4, Milly Knowles 2, Cailyn Francis 2.
Montana State 62, Idaho 56
|Montana State
|17
|14
|10
|21
|—
|62
|Idaho
|15
|13
|15
|13
|—
|56
Montana State (14-6, 10-1): Martha Kuderer 2, Darian White 12, Oliana Squires 12, Madeline Smith 4, Fallyn Freije 10, Tori Martell 11, Madison Jackson 2, Blaire Braxton 9.
Idaho (13-7, 8-3): Gina Marxen 20, Lizzy Klinker 12, Natalie Klinker 7, Beyonce Bea 10, Isabelle Hadden 2, Allison Kirby 5.
MSUB 87, Western Oregon 75
|Western Oregon
|13
|18
|22
|18
|4
|—
|75
|MSUB
|11
|19
|13
|28
|16
|—
|87
Western Oregon (5-16, 2-12): Kenyonna Jones 28, Tresai McCarver 13, Shariah Green 13, Meadow Aragon 6, Cali McClave 2, Rachel Rogers 6, Amber Winkler 3, Olivia Denton 2, Alexis Wright 2.
MSU Billings (11-11, 6-7): Taryn Shelley 23, Jeanann Lemelin 20, Hannah Collins 17, Taylor Cunningham 8, Shayla Montague 2, Danielle Zahn 10, Janessa Williams 3, TyLee Manuel 3, Emma Blakely 1.
Rocky 75, Providence 66
|Providence
|10
|17
|14
|25
|—
|66
|Rocky
|16
|18
|16
|25
|—
|75
U of Providence (13-10, 4-6): Bailey Cartwright 13, Parker Esary 15, Emilee Maldonado 18, Jenna Randich 11, Kenedy Cartwright 7, Reed Hazard 2.
Rocky Mountain (15-7, 6-5): Mackenzie Dethman 2, Markaela Francis 23, Destinee Pointer 12, Kloie Thatcher 17, Antuanisha Wright 9, Grace Parker 12.
Miles CC 85, Lake Region State 72
(Wednesday)
|Lake Region State
|23
|12
|17
|20
|—
|72
|Miles CC
|17
|28
|15
|25
|—
|85
Lake Region State (N.D.): Maddy Leaf 13, Stephanie Miller 9, Jordyn Worley 14, Jadyn Pollert 10, Telesia Manumaleuga 10, Kayla Byrne 16.
Miles Community College: Claire Borot 26, Lili Long 21, Binta Salawu 17, Olyvia Pacheco 11, K.P. Hoffman 6, Ekaterina Golovkina 2, Lidia Pintor 2.
UM Western 58, MSUN 45
|MSUN
|14
|13
|6
|12
|—
|45
|UM Western
|13
|17
|17
|11
|—
|58
Montana State Northern (15-8, 4-7): Sydney Hovde 5, Tiara Gilham 12, Allix Goldhahn 2, McKenzie Gunter 16, Peyton Kehr 8, Kenya Lorton 2.
Montana Western (15-7, 8-3): Gracey Meyer 9, Mesa King 9, Paige Holmes 11, Shannon Worster 6, Savanna Bignell 10, Brynley Fitzgerald 4, Shainy Mack 2, Lilly Gopher 4, Jenni Weber 3.
