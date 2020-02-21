Women's basketball

Dawson CC 67, Miles CC 64

(Thursday)

Miles CC 13 12 15 24 64
Dawson CC 17 12 22 16 67

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 31, Olyvia Pacheco 8, CLaire BOrot 2, Ekaterina Golovkina 9, KP Hoffman 6, Anna BOone 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 4, Lidia Pintor 2..

Dawson Community College: Ashley Orozco 11, Megan Lindbo 18, Arena Plenty 9, Ashy Klopfenstein 12, Tamiya Francis 7, Mar Marata Crespo 4, Ervianne Cly 6.

Rocky 56, MSUN 49

Rocky14 13 17 12 56 
MSUN10 12 18 49 

Rocky Mountain College (15-10, 8-7): Kloie Thatcher 21, Markaela Francis 17, Grace Parker 6, Antuanisha Wright 4, Mackenzie Dethman 2, Keahi Roy 4, Leah Gannon 2.

Montana State-Northern (15-12, 4-11): Sydney Hovde 16, Allix Goldhahn 5, Peyton Kehr 5, Ryley Kehr 2, Kenya Lorton 11, Reilly Walsh 8, Petra Sellin 2.

