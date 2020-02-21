Women's basketball
Dawson CC 67, Miles CC 64
(Thursday)
|Miles CC
|13
|12
|15
|24
|—
|64
|Dawson CC
|17
|12
|22
|16
|—
|67
Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 31, Olyvia Pacheco 8, CLaire BOrot 2, Ekaterina Golovkina 9, KP Hoffman 6, Anna BOone 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 4, Lidia Pintor 2..
Dawson Community College: Ashley Orozco 11, Megan Lindbo 18, Arena Plenty 9, Ashy Klopfenstein 12, Tamiya Francis 7, Mar Marata Crespo 4, Ervianne Cly 6.
Rocky 56, MSUN 49
|Rocky
|14
|13
|17
|12
|—
|56
|MSUN
|10
|9
|12
|18
|—
|49
Rocky Mountain College (15-10, 8-7): Kloie Thatcher 21, Markaela Francis 17, Grace Parker 6, Antuanisha Wright 4, Mackenzie Dethman 2, Keahi Roy 4, Leah Gannon 2.
Montana State-Northern (15-12, 4-11): Sydney Hovde 16, Allix Goldhahn 5, Peyton Kehr 5, Ryley Kehr 2, Kenya Lorton 11, Reilly Walsh 8, Petra Sellin 2.
