Women's basketball

Montana State 91, Southern Utah 65

Southern Utah12 20 17 16 65 
Montana State27 14 27 23 91 

Southern Utah (7-5, 1-2): Rebecca Cardenas 12, Claudia Armato 6, Shaylyn Fano 5, Harley Hansen 12, Jessica Chatman 8, Madelyn Eaton 13, Darri Frandsen 7.

Montana State (8-5, 4-0): Darian White 13, Martha Kuderer 19, Oliana Squires 11, Madeline Smith 3, Fallyn Freije 20, Kola Bad Bear 2, Tori Martell 8, Madison Jackson 7, Blaire Braxton 8.

Northern Colorado 67, Montana 58

Northern Colorado21 16 13 17 67 
Montana15 16 14 13 58 

Northern Colorado (6-6, 2-1): Alisha Davis 12, Bridget Hintz 10, Jasmine Gayles 14, Alexis Chapman 10, Micayla Isenbart 12, Ali Meyer 3, Kurstyn Harden 4, Brooklyn Evans 2.

Montana (8-5, 3-1): Abby Anderson 4, Emma Stockholm 22, Sophia Stiles 8, McKenzie Johnston 7, Jamie Pickens 8, Taylor Goligoski 7, Madi Schoening 2.

Colorado State 56, Wyoming 49

Colorado State16 13 12 15 56 
Wyoming16 12 10 11 49 

Colorado State (8-7, 2-2): Makenzie Ellis 22, Annie Brady 4, Tori Williams 14, Megan Jacobs 4, Jamie Bonnarens 5, Myanne Hamm 3, Liah Davis 4.

Wyoming (7-6, 3-1): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 10, Karla Erjavec 7, Alba Sanchez Ramos 3, Quinn Weidemann 5, McKinley Bradshaw 4, Jaeden Vaifanua 4.

