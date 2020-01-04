Women's basketball
Montana State 91, Southern Utah 65
|Southern Utah
|12
|20
|17
|16
|—
|65
|Montana State
|27
|14
|27
|23
|—
|91
Southern Utah (7-5, 1-2): Rebecca Cardenas 12, Claudia Armato 6, Shaylyn Fano 5, Harley Hansen 12, Jessica Chatman 8, Madelyn Eaton 13, Darri Frandsen 7.
Montana State (8-5, 4-0): Darian White 13, Martha Kuderer 19, Oliana Squires 11, Madeline Smith 3, Fallyn Freije 20, Kola Bad Bear 2, Tori Martell 8, Madison Jackson 7, Blaire Braxton 8.
Northern Colorado 67, Montana 58
|Northern Colorado
|21
|16
|13
|17
|—
|67
|Montana
|15
|16
|14
|13
|—
|58
Northern Colorado (6-6, 2-1): Alisha Davis 12, Bridget Hintz 10, Jasmine Gayles 14, Alexis Chapman 10, Micayla Isenbart 12, Ali Meyer 3, Kurstyn Harden 4, Brooklyn Evans 2.
Montana (8-5, 3-1): Abby Anderson 4, Emma Stockholm 22, Sophia Stiles 8, McKenzie Johnston 7, Jamie Pickens 8, Taylor Goligoski 7, Madi Schoening 2.
Colorado State 56, Wyoming 49
|Colorado State
|16
|13
|12
|15
|—
|56
|Wyoming
|16
|12
|10
|11
|—
|49
Colorado State (8-7, 2-2): Makenzie Ellis 22, Annie Brady 4, Tori Williams 14, Megan Jacobs 4, Jamie Bonnarens 5, Myanne Hamm 3, Liah Davis 4.
Wyoming (7-6, 3-1): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 10, Karla Erjavec 7, Alba Sanchez Ramos 3, Quinn Weidemann 5, McKinley Bradshaw 4, Jaeden Vaifanua 4.
