Women's basketball

(Friday)

Providence 68, Montana State Northern 64

Montana State Northern17 12 12 23 64 
Providence15 19 19 15 68 

Monatana State Northern: Allix Goldhahn 14, Hailey Nicholson 14, McKenzie Gunter 15, Sydney Hovde 6, Kenya Lorton 4, Morgan Mason 5, Tiara Gilham 6.

Providence: Bailey Cartwright 8, Parker Esary 2, Emilee Maldonado 27, Jenna Randich 5, Kennedy Cartwright 16, Brooklyn Harn 5, Reed Hazard 2, Kerstyn Pimperton 3.

Dawson Community College 84, United Tribes Technical College 58

Dawson 13 15 17 13 58 
UTTC28 15 22 19 84 

United Tribes Technical College: Karissa DuShane 15, Jasmyn Two Moons 2, Hannah Golus 12, LaTosha Thunderhawk  10, Kierra Johnson 12, Amryn Brown 5, Gillian Medicine Cloud 2.

Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 12, Ashley Orozco 9, Haley Olson 15, Arena Plenty 4, Ashya Klopfenstein 12, Kitawna Little Light 17, Megan Lindbo 10, Evianne Cly 5.

Miles Community College 82, Bismarck State College 78

Bismarck State13 20 18 27 78 
Miles Community18 25 21 18 82 

Bismarck State College: Trae Murray 4, Courtney Olson 25, Amber Stevahn 32, Sydney Anderson 7, McKenzie Johnson 10.

Miles Community College: Claire Borot 19, K.P. Hoffman 4, Binta Salawu 44, Olyvia Pacheco 3, Lili Long 6, Kate Golovkina 4, Lidia Pintor 2.

