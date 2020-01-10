Women's basketball
(Friday)
Providence 68, Montana State Northern 64
|Montana State Northern
|17
|12
|12
|23
|—
|64
|Providence
|15
|19
|19
|15
|—
|68
Monatana State Northern: Allix Goldhahn 14, Hailey Nicholson 14, McKenzie Gunter 15, Sydney Hovde 6, Kenya Lorton 4, Morgan Mason 5, Tiara Gilham 6.
Providence: Bailey Cartwright 8, Parker Esary 2, Emilee Maldonado 27, Jenna Randich 5, Kennedy Cartwright 16, Brooklyn Harn 5, Reed Hazard 2, Kerstyn Pimperton 3.
Dawson Community College 84, United Tribes Technical College 58
|Dawson
|13
|15
|17
|13
|—
|58
|UTTC
|28
|15
|22
|19
|—
|84
United Tribes Technical College: Karissa DuShane 15, Jasmyn Two Moons 2, Hannah Golus 12, LaTosha Thunderhawk 10, Kierra Johnson 12, Amryn Brown 5, Gillian Medicine Cloud 2.
Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 12, Ashley Orozco 9, Haley Olson 15, Arena Plenty 4, Ashya Klopfenstein 12, Kitawna Little Light 17, Megan Lindbo 10, Evianne Cly 5.
Miles Community College 82, Bismarck State College 78
|Bismarck State
|13
|20
|18
|27
|—
|78
|Miles Community
|18
|25
|21
|18
|—
|82
Bismarck State College: Trae Murray 4, Courtney Olson 25, Amber Stevahn 32, Sydney Anderson 7, McKenzie Johnson 10.
Miles Community College: Claire Borot 19, K.P. Hoffman 4, Binta Salawu 44, Olyvia Pacheco 3, Lili Long 6, Kate Golovkina 4, Lidia Pintor 2.
