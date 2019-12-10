Women's basketball

Montana Tech 83, L-C State 59

(Saturday)

L-C State10 21 19 59 
Montana Tech18 23 12 30 83 

Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 4, Kiara Burlage 13, Peyton Souvenir 16, Jansen Edmiston 13, Jamie Nielson 7, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 1.

Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 10, Mesa Williams 25, Kaylee Zard 17, Dani Urick 12, Mollie Peoples 14, Brooke Heggie 5.

MSU-Northern 57, Rocky Mountain 47

Rocky16 10 10 11 47 
Northern13 14 15 15 57 

Rocky Mountain College: Mackenzie Dethman 5, Markaela Francis 7, Destinee Pointer 16, Izzy Spruit 9, Keahi-lele Roy 2, Antuanisha Wright 5, Shiloh McCormick 3.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 8, Allix Goldhahn 7, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 10, Reilly Walsh 2, Tiara Gilham 8.

W. Washington 81, MSU Billings 61

MSUB19 14 20 61 
WWU31 15 16 19 81 

Montana State Billings (4-5, 1-1): Taryn Shelley 3, Taylor Cunningham 8, Hannah Collins 25, Emily St. John 5, Jeanann Lemelin 4, Kate Sams 1, Shayla Montague 5, Janessa Williams 4, TyLee Manuel 6.

Western Washington (5-3, 1-1): Anna Schwecke 21, Avery Dykstra 10, Lexie Bland 8, Dani Iwami 6, Emma Duff 24, Kelsey Rogers 8, Katrina Gimmaka 2, Mollie Olson 2.

