Women's basketball
Montana Tech 83, L-C State 59
(Saturday)
|L-C State
|10
|21
|19
|9
|—
|59
|Montana Tech
|18
|23
|12
|30
|—
|83
Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 4, Kiara Burlage 13, Peyton Souvenir 16, Jansen Edmiston 13, Jamie Nielson 7, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 1.
Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 10, Mesa Williams 25, Kaylee Zard 17, Dani Urick 12, Mollie Peoples 14, Brooke Heggie 5.
MSU-Northern 57, Rocky Mountain 47
|Rocky
|16
|10
|10
|11
|—
|47
|Northern
|13
|14
|15
|15
|—
|57
Rocky Mountain College: Mackenzie Dethman 5, Markaela Francis 7, Destinee Pointer 16, Izzy Spruit 9, Keahi-lele Roy 2, Antuanisha Wright 5, Shiloh McCormick 3.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 8, Allix Goldhahn 7, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 10, Reilly Walsh 2, Tiara Gilham 8.
W. Washington 81, MSU Billings 61
|MSUB
|19
|14
|20
|8
|—
|61
|WWU
|31
|15
|16
|19
|—
|81
Montana State Billings (4-5, 1-1): Taryn Shelley 3, Taylor Cunningham 8, Hannah Collins 25, Emily St. John 5, Jeanann Lemelin 4, Kate Sams 1, Shayla Montague 5, Janessa Williams 4, TyLee Manuel 6.
Western Washington (5-3, 1-1): Anna Schwecke 21, Avery Dykstra 10, Lexie Bland 8, Dani Iwami 6, Emma Duff 24, Kelsey Rogers 8, Katrina Gimmaka 2, Mollie Olson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.