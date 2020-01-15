Women's basketball
Carroll College 56, Rocky Mountain 54
|Carroll
|14
|12
|15
|15
|—
|56
|RMC
|17
|12
|6
|19
|—
|54
Carroll College (12-5, 4-1): Taylor Salonen 5, Emerald Toth 6, Danielle Wagner 4, Christine Denny 14, Sienna Swannack 5, Jaidyn Lyman 7, Maddie Geritz 5, Kamden Hilborn 10.
Rocky Mountain College (12-4, 3-2): Mackenzie Dethman 7, Markaela Francis 12, Keahi-lele Roy 6, Kloie Thatcher 13, Destinee Pointer 10, Grace Parker 6.
Northwest 83, Western Wyoming 68
|WWC
|20
|12
|19
|17
|—
|68
|NWC
|22
|20
|26
|25
|—
|83
Western Wyoming College: Kristin Gourlay 7, Brittney Henrie 7, Tori Ross 25, Brittney Hatch 6, Ladeitra Hobson 4, Sami Lewis 8, Sarye Thomas 3, Kyra Meredith 8.
Northwest College: Adela Smutna 18, Raquel Turner 5, Lily Henry 13, Samiyah Worrell 14, Tess Henry 8, Kendall Wright 3, Melissa Martinez 5, Aubrie Stenerson 5, Riley Aiono 2, Lucy Tuigamala 10.
Wyoming 83, Nevada 59
|Nevada
|6
|11
|20
|22
|—
|59
|Wyoming
|21
|25
|21
|16
|—
|83
Nevada (8-9, 1-5): Marguerite Effa 16, Dom Phillips 12, Essence Booker 9, Alyssa Jimenez 2, Da'Ja Hamilton 2, JanAi Williams 5, Imani Lacy 4, Jacqulynn Nakai 5, Nia Alexander 4.
Wyoming (8-8, 4-3): Tereza Vitulova 8, Taylor Rusk 8, Karla Erjavec 8, Alba Sanchez Ramos 11, Quinn Weidemann 2, Jaye Johnson 3, Selale Kepenc 9, McKinley Bradshaw 14, Jaeden Vaifanua 17, Tommi Olson 3.
Miles 83, Lake Region 69
|MCC
|21
|16
|18
|28
|—
|83
|LRSC
|21
|14
|13
|21
|—
|69
Miles Community College: Brinta Salawu 26, Olyvia Pacheco 20, Claire Borot 17, Lili Long 11, KP Hoffman 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 5, Ektarina Golovkina 2.
Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Maddy Leaf 12, Stephanie Miller 7, Jordyn Worley 11, Hailey Hewitt 3, Jadyn Pollert 10, Telesia Manumaleuga 1, Kayle Byrne 16, Makaila Popata Sione 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.