Women's basketball

Carroll College 56, Rocky Mountain 54

Carroll14 12 15 15 56 
RMC17 12 19 54 

Carroll College (12-5, 4-1): Taylor Salonen 5, Emerald Toth 6, Danielle Wagner 4, Christine Denny 14, Sienna Swannack 5, Jaidyn Lyman 7, Maddie Geritz 5, Kamden Hilborn 10.

Rocky Mountain College (12-4, 3-2): Mackenzie Dethman 7, Markaela Francis 12, Keahi-lele Roy 6, Kloie Thatcher 13, Destinee Pointer 10, Grace Parker 6.

Northwest 83, Western Wyoming 68

WWC20 12 19 17 68 
NWC22 20 26 25 83 

Western Wyoming College: Kristin Gourlay 7, Brittney Henrie 7, Tori Ross 25, Brittney Hatch 6, Ladeitra Hobson 4, Sami Lewis 8, Sarye Thomas 3, Kyra Meredith 8.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 18, Raquel Turner 5, Lily Henry 13, Samiyah Worrell 14, Tess Henry 8, Kendall Wright 3, Melissa Martinez 5, Aubrie Stenerson 5, Riley Aiono 2, Lucy Tuigamala 10.

Wyoming 83, Nevada 59

Nevada11 20 22 59 
Wyoming21 25 21 16 83 

Nevada (8-9, 1-5): Marguerite Effa 16, Dom Phillips 12, Essence Booker 9, Alyssa Jimenez 2, Da'Ja Hamilton 2, JanAi Williams 5, Imani Lacy 4, Jacqulynn Nakai 5, Nia Alexander 4.

Wyoming (8-8, 4-3): Tereza Vitulova 8, Taylor Rusk 8, Karla Erjavec 8, Alba Sanchez Ramos 11, Quinn Weidemann 2, Jaye Johnson 3, Selale Kepenc 9, McKinley Bradshaw 14, Jaeden Vaifanua 17, Tommi Olson 3.

Miles 83, Lake Region 69

MCC21 16 18 28 83 
LRSC21 14 13 21 69 

Miles Community College: Brinta Salawu 26, Olyvia Pacheco 20, Claire Borot 17, Lili Long 11, KP Hoffman 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 5, Ektarina Golovkina 2.

Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Maddy Leaf 12, Stephanie Miller 7, Jordyn Worley 11, Hailey Hewitt 3, Jadyn Pollert 10, Telesia Manumaleuga 1, Kayle Byrne 16, Makaila Popata Sione 9.

 

