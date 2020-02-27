Women's basketball
Rocky 71, L-C State 65
|LC State
|11
|17
|17
|20
|—
|65
|Rocky
|21
|19
|16
|15
|—
|71
Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 6, Kiara Burlage 25, Peyton Souvenir 4, Jansen Edmiston 18, Jamie Nielson 5, Rachel Schroeder 3, Hannah Burland 4.
Rocky Mountain College: Mackenzie Dethman 9, Markaela Francis 27, Kloie Thatcher 18, Grace Parker 5, Antuanisha Wright 2, Keahi-lele Roy 10.
Montana Western 68, Montana Tech 62
|Montana Tech
|21
|10
|19
|15
|—
|62
|Montana Western
|16
|12
|18
|22
|—
|68
Montana Tech (14-15, 4-13): Tavia Rooney 19, Mesa Williams 3, Celestina Faletoi 5, Mollie Peoples 5, Dani Urick 23, Hailey Crawford 2, Kaylee Zard 5.
Montana Western (19-9, 12-5): Brynley Fitzgerald 10, Gracey Meyer 10, Mesa King 2, Paige Holmes 14, Savanna Bignell 21, Shainy Mack 6, Lilly Gopher 2, Jenni Weber 3.
Carroll 75, Providence 58
|Providence
|19
|14
|11
|14
|—
|58
|Carroll
|23
|21
|17
|14
|—
|75
U- Providence: Parker Esary 20, Emilee Maldonado 3, Jenna Randich 9, Kenedy Cartwright 14, Kerstyn Pimperton 4, Brittany White 4, Reed Hazard 4.
Carroll College: Emerald Toth 2, Danielle Wagner 20, Christine Denny 14, Kamden Hilborn 3, Sienna Swannack 14, Jaidyn Lyman 8, Maddie Geritz 6, Genesis Wilkinson 2, Taylor Salonen 4, Emma Madsen 2.
Wyoming 64, Fresno State 55
|Fresno State
|7
|13
|18
|17
|—
|55
|Wyoming
|20
|8
|17
|19
|—
|64
Fresno State (23-6, 16-2): Maddi Utti 15, Wytalla Motta 4, Hanna Cavinder 19, Haley Cavinder 5, Aly Gamez 12.
Wyoming (16-11, 12-6): Tereza Vitulova 12, Taylor Rusk 10, Alba Sanchez-Ramos 6, Quinn Weidemann 5, Selale Kepenc 13, McKinley Bradshaw 6, Jaeden Vaifanua 12.
W. Washington 76, MSUB 72
|WWU
|18
|18
|19
|21
|—
|76
|MSUB
|21
|15
|20
|16
|—
|72
Western Washington (20-8, 14-6): Emma Duff 21, Anna Schwecke 12, Kelsey Rogers 6, Lexie Bland 5, Avery Dykstra 2, Carley Zaragoza 13, Mollie Olson 8, Gracie Castaneda 5, Katrina Gimmaka 4.
Montana State Billings (14-14, 9-10): Taryn Shelley 14, Jeanann Lemelin 13, Taylor Cunningham 10, Shayla Montague 9, Hannah Collins 6, Danielle Zahn 14, TyLee Manuel 6.
Montana 70, N. Arizona 57
|NAU
|18
|10
|14
|15
|—
|57
|UM
|8
|19
|19
|24
|—
|70
Northern Arizona: Khiarica Rasheed 17, Nina Radford 13, Caitlin Malvar 7, Jacey Bailey 8, Lauren Orndorff 4, Regan Schenck 4, Brianna Lehew 2, Morgan Gary 2.
Montana: Abby Anderson 8, Sophia Stiles 2, McKenzie Johnston 14, Madi Schoening 13, Gabi Harrington 5, Kylie Frohlich 2, Jamie Pickens 13, Taylor Goligoski 13.
MSU 113, Sacramento State 69
|Sacramento St.
|17
|14
|17
|21
|—
|69
|Montana St.
|25
|33
|38
|17
|—
113
Sacramento State (8-19, 6-12): Milee Enger 6, Camariah King 9, Summer Menke 17, Kennedy Burks 8, Tiana Johnson 16, Milia Gibson 6, Jordan Olivares 3, Brooke Panfili 2, Jakira Wilson 2.
Montana State (20-6, 16-1): Martha Kuderer 14, Madeline Smith 16, Fallyn Freije 14, Darian White 13, Oliana Squires 19, Tori Martell 12, Blaire Braxton 13, Kola Bad Bear 8, Gabby Mocchi 4.
