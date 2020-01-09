Women's basketball

Montana Western 54, L-C State 50

L-C State12 19 10 50 
Western14 11 20 54 

Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 6, Kiara Burlage 13, Peyton Souvenir 11, Jansen Edmiston 12, Rachel Schroeder 3, Hannah Burland 4, Abby Farmer 1.

Montana Western: Gracey Meyer 7, Mesa King 4, Paige Holmes 6, Shannon Worster 9, Savanna Bignell 10, Brynley Fitzgerald 5, Shainy Mack 4, Jenni Weber 9.

Rocky Mountain 62, Montana Tech 52

Tech17 21 52 
Rocky17 11 19 15 62 

Montana Tech (11-4, 1-2): Tavia Rooney 8, Mesa Williams 11, Kaylee Zard 7, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 19, Hailey Crawford 2, Mollie Peoples 3.

Rocky Mountain College (10-3, 2-1): Mackenzie Dethman 4, Markaela Francis 10, Keahi-lele Roy 2, Kloie Thatcher 17, Antuanisha Wright 11, Destinee Pointer 10, Grace Parker 5, Shiloh McCormick 3.

MSU Billings 66, Concordia (Ore.) 58

MSU Billings19 15 19 13 66 
Concordia14 17 10 17 58 

MSU Billings (8-7, 3-2): Taryn Shelley 23, TyLee Manuel 2, Shayla Montague 2, Jeanann Lemelin 20, Danielle Zahn 9, Janessa Williams 6, Emma Blakely 4.

Concordia (3-11, 2-4): Riley Friauf 17, Mady Simmelink 2, Olivia Vezaldenos 11, Abby Aplaca 7, Kelsey Hudson 12, Tamika Etherly 2, Mya Brazile 5, Abby Zhang 2.

Montana 92, Eastern Washington 54

Eastern Washington21 15 12 54 
Montana23 28 25 16 92 

Eastern Washington (2-11, 1-3): Alexyss Newman 6, Jenna Dick 18, Grace Kirscher 15, Tatiana Reese 5, Cailyn Francis 7, Trinity Golder 3.

Montana (9-5, 4-1): Abby Anderson 8, Emma Stockholm 8, Sophia Stiles 4, Gabi Harrington 14, McKenzie Johnston 11, Taylor Goligoski 21, Jamie Pickens 14, Madi Schoening 10, Kylie Frohlich 2.

