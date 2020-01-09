Women's basketball
Montana Western 54, L-C State 50
|L-C State
|12
|19
|10
|9
|—
|50
|Western
|9
|14
|11
|20
|—
|54
Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 6, Kiara Burlage 13, Peyton Souvenir 11, Jansen Edmiston 12, Rachel Schroeder 3, Hannah Burland 4, Abby Farmer 1.
Montana Western: Gracey Meyer 7, Mesa King 4, Paige Holmes 6, Shannon Worster 9, Savanna Bignell 10, Brynley Fitzgerald 5, Shainy Mack 4, Jenni Weber 9.
Rocky Mountain 62, Montana Tech 52
|Tech
|5
|17
|9
|21
|—
|52
|Rocky
|17
|11
|19
|15
|—
|62
Montana Tech (11-4, 1-2): Tavia Rooney 8, Mesa Williams 11, Kaylee Zard 7, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 19, Hailey Crawford 2, Mollie Peoples 3.
Rocky Mountain College (10-3, 2-1): Mackenzie Dethman 4, Markaela Francis 10, Keahi-lele Roy 2, Kloie Thatcher 17, Antuanisha Wright 11, Destinee Pointer 10, Grace Parker 5, Shiloh McCormick 3.
MSU Billings 66, Concordia (Ore.) 58
|MSU Billings
|19
|15
|19
|13
|—
|66
|Concordia
|14
|17
|10
|17
|—
|58
MSU Billings (8-7, 3-2): Taryn Shelley 23, TyLee Manuel 2, Shayla Montague 2, Jeanann Lemelin 20, Danielle Zahn 9, Janessa Williams 6, Emma Blakely 4.
Concordia (3-11, 2-4): Riley Friauf 17, Mady Simmelink 2, Olivia Vezaldenos 11, Abby Aplaca 7, Kelsey Hudson 12, Tamika Etherly 2, Mya Brazile 5, Abby Zhang 2.
Montana 92, Eastern Washington 54
|Eastern Washington
|21
|15
|12
|6
|—
|54
|Montana
|23
|28
|25
|16
|—
|92
Eastern Washington (2-11, 1-3): Alexyss Newman 6, Jenna Dick 18, Grace Kirscher 15, Tatiana Reese 5, Cailyn Francis 7, Trinity Golder 3.
Montana (9-5, 4-1): Abby Anderson 8, Emma Stockholm 8, Sophia Stiles 4, Gabi Harrington 14, McKenzie Johnston 11, Taylor Goligoski 21, Jamie Pickens 14, Madi Schoening 10, Kylie Frohlich 2.
