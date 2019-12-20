Women's basketball

Montana Tech 77, N. New Mexico 36

(Thursday)

N. New Mexico16 36 
Montana Tech18 21 17 21 77 

Northern New Mexico : Kristen Davis 2, Telyssa Samuel 3, Destiny Wilkerson 11, Haley Eaves 3, Chris Patterson 2, Ahmaya Smith 4, Zhane Lewis 3, See Evans-Collins 4, Mackenzie King 4.

Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 16, Mesa Williams 19, Brooke Heggie 8, Dani Urick 11, Hailey Crawford 8, Mollie Peoples 12, Hope Lalau 1, Celestina Faletoi 2.

Northern 85, Benedectine 55

Northern25 23 14 23 85 
Benedictine10 16 20 55 

Montana State-Northern (11-1): Allix Goldhahn 15, Hailey Nicholson 10, Peyton Kehr 16, Morgan Mason 6, Sydney Hovde 7, Kenya Lorton 14, Jada Nicholson 2, Ryley Kehr 2, Tiara Gilham 13.

Benedictine-Mesa, Ariz. (12-2): Shay Smith 5, Gabby Zagari 4, McKenzie Alton 18, Sarah Kruthaupt 13, Leah Goodman 3, Grace Russell 6, Ryan Jenkins 4, Anna Gorman 2.

Rocky Mountain 76, San Diego Christian 55

RMC20 21 21 14 76 
SDC13 18 17 55 

Rocky Mountain College (7-3): Mackenzie Dethman 3, Markaela Francis 15, Destinee Pointer 11, Kloie Thatcher 9, Antuanisha Wright 6, Keahi-lele Roy 2, Izzy Spruit 20, Grace Parker 2, Shiloh McCormick 6, Olivia James 2.

San Diego Christian (4-8): Erica McCarter 15, Leigh Westbrook 4, Henriette Gahmig 6, Jadon Paopao 1, Hannah Myers 5, Colleen Murphy 2, Cynnadie Whatley 7, Kala Mansur 3, Megan Moore 12.

Wichita State 66, Montana State 64

Wichita St.19 18 15 14 66 
MSU11 18 17 18 64 

Wichita State (7-4): Carla Bremaud 15, Ashley Reid 10, Seraphine Bastin 8, Raven Prince 5, Shyia Smith 2, Mariah McCully 10, Maya Brewer 9, Asia Henderson 4, Ashlei Kirven 3.

Montana State (4-4): Fallyn Freije 14, Darian White 12, Oliana Squires 11, Martha Kuderer 8, Madeline Smith 8, Tori Martell 5, Jackson Madison 4, Blaire Braxton 2.

Montana 70, MSUB 53

MSUB 9 18 8 18 53
Montana 20 12 19 19 70

MSU Billings (6-5): Hannah Collins 11, Jeanann Lemelin 7, Taryn Shelley 15, Taylor Cunningham 11, TyLee Manuel 7, Kali Gulick 2.

Montana (5-4): Abby Anderson 10, Emma Stockholm 11, Gabi Harrington 5, Taylor Goligoski 10, Mckenzie Johnston 13, Kylie Frohlich 4, Madi Schoening 11, Jamie Pickens 6.

