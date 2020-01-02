Women's basketball

Montana 81, Southern Utah 74

Southern Utah28 25 16 74 
Montana19 20 23 19 81 

Southern Utah (7-4, 1-1): Shaylyn Fano 7, Jessica Chatman 9, Rebecca Cardenas 18, Harley Hansen 18, Darri Frandsen 5, Madelyn Eaton 15, Rebecca Black 2.

Montana (8-4, 3-0): Abby Anderson 17, Emma Stockholm 17, Sophia Stiles 6, Gabi Harrington 11, McKenzie Johnston 17, Kylie Frohlich 4, Taylor Goligoski 5, Jamie Pickens 4.

MSUB 63, C. Washington 45

CWU16 14 45 
MSUB20 27 63 

Central Washington (7-5, 2-2): Kassidy Malcom 12, Alexis Pana 10, Taylor Shaw 7, Kaelie Flores 5, Samantha Bowman 1, Brianna Phiakhamngon 4, Tori Maeda 2, Symone Brown 2, Maisy Williams 2.

Montana State Billings (7-5, 2-1): Hannah Collins 15, Jeanann Lemelin 9, Taryn Smith 7, TyLee Manuel 6, Taylor Cunningham 4, Shayla Montague 16, Emily St. John 3, Danielle Zahn 3.

