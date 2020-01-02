Women's basketball
Montana 81, Southern Utah 74
|Southern Utah
|5
|28
|25
|16
|—
|74
|Montana
|19
|20
|23
|19
|—
|81
Southern Utah (7-4, 1-1): Shaylyn Fano 7, Jessica Chatman 9, Rebecca Cardenas 18, Harley Hansen 18, Darri Frandsen 5, Madelyn Eaton 15, Rebecca Black 2.
Montana (8-4, 3-0): Abby Anderson 17, Emma Stockholm 17, Sophia Stiles 6, Gabi Harrington 11, McKenzie Johnston 17, Kylie Frohlich 4, Taylor Goligoski 5, Jamie Pickens 4.
MSUB 63, C. Washington 45
|CWU
|7
|16
|8
|14
|—
|45
|MSUB
|9
|20
|27
|7
|—
|63
Central Washington (7-5, 2-2): Kassidy Malcom 12, Alexis Pana 10, Taylor Shaw 7, Kaelie Flores 5, Samantha Bowman 1, Brianna Phiakhamngon 4, Tori Maeda 2, Symone Brown 2, Maisy Williams 2.
Montana State Billings (7-5, 2-1): Hannah Collins 15, Jeanann Lemelin 9, Taryn Smith 7, TyLee Manuel 6, Taylor Cunningham 4, Shayla Montague 16, Emily St. John 3, Danielle Zahn 3.
