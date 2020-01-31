Women's basketball

Bismarck St. 97, Miles CC 59

(Thursday)

Miles CC 17 16 1214  59
Bismarck St. 20 26 18 33 97

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 9, Olyvia Pacheco 7, Claire Borot 17, Lili Long 16, Ekaterina Golovkina 6, Lidia Pintor 2, Dana Youngberg 2.

Bismarck State College: Lauren Koski 14, Hope Lindgren 3, McKenzie Johnson 12, Emaa Marion 12, Karsyn Hager 4, Trae Murray 9, Courtney Olson 16, Amber Stevahn 27.

Dawson CC 76, UTTC 72

(Thursday)

Dawson 22 13 25 16 76
UTTC 20 13 26 13 72

Dawson Community College: Ashley Orozco 10, Mar Marata Crespo 10, Megan Lindbo 2, Haley Olson 6, Ashy Klopfensein 18, Kitawana Little Light 9, Tamiya Francis 12, Ervianne Cly 5, Arena Plenty 4.

United Tribes Technical College: Amryn Brown 11, Karissa DuShane 5, Hannah Golus 27, LaTosha Thunderhawk 8, Kierra Johnson 14, Jasmyne Two Moons 5, Haley Lambert 2.

Montana Western 59, Carroll 51

Western14 14 22 59 
Carroll11 23 51 

Montana Western: Gracey Meyer 13, Mesa King 3, Paige Holmes 13, Shannon Worster 10, Savanna Bignell 11, Brynley Fitzgerald 5, Sydney Sheridan 2, Jenni Weber 2.

Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 16, Christine Denny 11, Kamden Hilborn 4, Sienna Swannack 9, Maddie Geritz 2, Taylor Salonen 7, Emma Madsen 2.

Providence 85, Montana Tech 71

Tech14 16 18 23 71 
Providence23 19 21 22 85 

Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 16, Mesa Williams 20, Kaylee Zard 9, Celestina Faletoi 8, Dani Urick 9, Mollie Peoples 9..

Providence: Bailey Cartwright 4, Parker Esary 28, Emilee Maldonado 15, Jenna Randich 11, Kenedy Cartwright 17, Reed Hazard 2, Kerstyn Pimperton 8.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments