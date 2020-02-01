Women's basketball
L-C State 67, MSUN 60
(Friday)
|L-C State
|9
|8
|23
|27
|—
|67
|MSUN
|17
|4
|13
|26
|—
|60
Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 9, Kiara Burlage 14, Peyton Souvenir 6, Jansen Edmiston 21, Jamie Nielson 10, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 2.
MSU-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 4, Tiara Gilham 2, Kenya Lorton 13, Allix Goldhahn 9, Peyton Kehr 16, Petra Sellin 8, Ryley Kehr 4, Sydney Hovde 4.
Montana State 66, Montana 61, OT
|Montana State
|11
|16
|10
|14
|15
|—
|66
|Montana
|19
|14
|15
|3
|10
|—
|61
Montana State (13-6, 9-1): Martha Kuderer 3, Madeline Smith 10, Fallyn Freije 27, Darian White 13, Oliana Squires 5, Madison Jackson 2, Blaire Braxton 4, Kola Bad Bear 4.
Montana (11-9, 6-5): Abby Anderson 6, Emma Stockholm 7, Sophia Stiles 2, McKenzie Johnston 20, Madi Schoening 11, Gabi Harrington 2, Taylor Goligoski 5, Jamie Pickens 8.
Wyoming 80, San Jose State 45
|San Jose State
|9
|12
|10
|14
|—
|45
|Wyoming
|13
|23
|17
|27
|—
|80
San Jose State (15-7, 9-2): Tyra Whitehead 6, Raziya Potter 3, Ayzhiana Basallo 11, Fieme'a Hafoka 5, Megan Anderson 2, Danae Marquez 3, Courtesy Clark 2, Cydni Lewis 13.
Wyoming (11-9, 7-4): Tereza Vitulova 10, Taylor Rusk 9, Alba Sanchez Ramos 2, Quinn Weidemann 14, Tommi Olson 4, Elisa Pilli 2, Selale Depenc 12, McKinley Bradshaw 7, Jaeden Vaifanua 20.
UM Western 63, Rocky 56
|Rocky
|19
|9
|14
|14
|—
|56
|UM Western
|12
|21
|20
|10
|—
|63
Rocky Mountain College (14-7, 5-5): Markaela Francis 12, Destinee Pointer 7, Kloie Thatcher 24, Antuanisha Wright 6, Grace Parker 5, Olivia James 2.
Montana Western (14-7, 7-3): Gracey Meyer 10, Paige Holmes 6, Shannon Worster 17, Savanna Bignell 12, Brynley Fitzgerald 14, Natali Denning 1, Sydney Sheridan 3.
Central Washington 71, MSUB 62
|MSUB
|12
|15
|11
|24
|—
|62
|Central Washington
|13
|17
|19
|22
|—
|71
MSU Billings (10-12, 5-7): Taryn Shelley 18, Hannah Collins 15, Jeanann Lemelin 10, Taylor Cunningham 6, Shayla Montague 6, Danielle Zahn 5, Emily St. John 2.
Central Washington (12-8, 7-5): Kassidy Malcolm 15, Kaelie Flores 11, Alexis Pana 10, Tori Maeda 6, Taylor Shaw 4, Samantha Bowman 22, Jonnae Richardson 3.
L-C State 74, Providence 64
|L-C State
|18
|26
|18
|12
|—
|74
|Providence
|10
|14
|22
|18
|—
|64
Lewis-Clark State: Jansen Edmiston 18, Kiara Burlage 18, Peyton Souvenir 11, Abbie Johnson 8, Jamie Nielson 4, Hannah Burland 6, Alexis Sykora 4, Rachel Schroeder 3, Madeline Weaver 2.
Providence: Bailey Cartwright 17, Parker Esary 13, Jenna Randich 8, Kenedy Cartwright 6, Emilee Maldonado 4, Kerstyn Pimperton 11, Reed Hazard 5.
Montana Tech 62, MSUN 55
|Montana Tech
|4
|14
|20
|24
|—
|62
|MSUN
|17
|17
|8
|13
|—
|55
Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 13, Mesa Williams 12, Kaylee Zard 13, Celestina Faletoi 4, Dani Urick 3, Hailey Crawford 3, Mollie Peoples 8, Hope Lalau 6.
Montana State Northern: Ryley Kehr 4, Sydney Hovde 10, Kenya Lorton 10, Allix Goldhahn 7, Peyton Kehr 16, Morgan Mason 2, Tiara Gilham 6.
