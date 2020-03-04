Women's basketball
Boise State 79, Wyoming 71
(Tuesday)
|Wyoming
|15
|17
|25
|14
|—
|71
|Boise State
|15
|29
|19
|16
|—
|79
Wyoming (17-12): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 14, Alba Sanchez Ramos 9, Quinn Weidemann 13, Tommi Olson 2, Karla Erjavec 8, Selale Kepenc 2, McKinley Bradshaw 5, Jaeden Vaifanua 2.
Boise State (23-9): Braydey Hodgins 10, Riley Lupfer 13, Jayde Christopher 6, A'shanti Coleman 20, Mallory McGwire 10, Ellie Woerner 6, Rachel Bowers 2, Jade Loville 12.
Highlights: With the loss, Wyoming was eliminated from the Mountain West postseason tournament. The Cowgirls made just one 3-pointer while Boise State hit eight. Jayde Christopher added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double for the Broncos.
Western 62, Northern 48
|Northern
|9
|18
|6
|15
|—
|48
|Western
|14
|10
|20
|19
|—
|62
Montana State-Northern: Ryley Kehr 4, Sydney Hovde 8, Allix Goldhahn 7, Peyton Kehr 11, Kenya Lorton 9, Petra Sellin 2, Jada Nicholson 2, Hailey Nicholson 5.
Montana Western: Brynlyn Fitzgerald 24, Gracey Meyer 12, Mesa King 2, Paige Homes 6, Savanna Bignell 12, Shainy Mack 4, Sydney Sheridan 2.
Providence 62, Rocky 50
|Providence
|12
|23
|9
|18
|—
|62
|RMC
|10
|14
|8
|17
|—
|50
Providence: Bailey Cartwright 13, Parker Esary 14, Emilee Maldonado 14, Jenna Randich 5, Kenedy Cartwright 12, Kerstyn Pimperton 4.
Rocky Mountain College: Mackenzie Dethman 6, Markaela Francis 17, Kloie Thatcher 16, Grace Parker 3, Antuanisha Wright 4, Keahi-lele Roy 4.
Montana 70, N. Colorado 55
|Montana
|17
|18
|26
|9
|—
|70
|N. Colorado
|14
|11
|22
|8
|—
|55
Montana (17-11, 12-7): Abby Anderson 6, Emma Stockholm 15, Sophia Stiles 8, Mckenzie Johnston 22, Madi Schoening 7, Gabi Harrington 5, Taylor Goligoski 2, Jamie Pickens 5.
Northern (12-16, 8-11): Alisha Davis 20, Ali Meyer 2, Jasmine Gayles 13, Alexis Chapman 9, Bridget Hintz 6, Alecia Whyte 2, Mele Finau 3.
L-C State 63, Montana Tech 52
|Montana Tech
|11
|17
|10
|14
|—
|52
|L-C State
|14
|17
|20
|12
|—
|63
Montana Tech (14-17): Tavia Rooney 15, Mesa Williams 13, Mollie Peoples 9, Dani Urick 7, Kaylee Zard 6, Celestina Faletoi 2.
Lewis-Clark State (20-9): Kiara Burlage 21, Peyton Souvenir 9, Jansen Edmiston 7, Jamie Nielson 7, Abbie Johnson 2, Hannah Burland 14, Abby Farmer 3.
