Rocky 71, L-C State 69, OT

L-C State12 12 19 18 69 
Rocky13 18 17 13 10 71 

Lewis-Clark State (9-5, 1-3): Abbie Johnson 15, Kiara Burlage 12, Peyton Souvenir 2, Jansen Edmiston 12, Jamie Nielson 10, Hannah Burland 12, Abby Farmer 6.

Rocky Mountain (12-3, 3-1): Mackenzie Dethman 17, Markaela Francis 19, Keahi-lele Roy 3, Kloie Thatcher 19, Antuanisha Wright 10, Destinee Pointer 2, Shiloh McCormick 1.

Montana State 73, Portland State 62

Montana State15 22 14 22 73 
Portland State12 15 29 62 

Montana State (9-6, 5-1): Darian White 19, Tori Martell 13, Martha Kuderer 18, Madeline Smith 4, Fallyn Freije 7, Kola Bad Bear 2, Madison Jackson 5, Blaire Braxton 5.

Portland State (8-7, 2-3): Kylie Jimenez 7, Jordan Stotler 21, Tatiana Streun 14, Belle Frazier 2, Desirae Hansen 7, Marina Canzobre 2, Cassidy Gardner 6, Syd Schultz 3.

Western Oregon 64, MSU Billings 56

MSU Billings13 14 15 14 56 
Western Oregon11 19 17 17 64 

MSU Billings (8-7, 3-3): Jeanann Lemelin 17, Taylor Cunningham 9, Daniell Zahn 9, Taryn Shelley 8, TyLee Manuel 2, Shayla Montague 9, Janessa Williams 2.

Western Oregon (5-8, 2-4): Amber Winkler 9, Alexis Wright 6, Meadow Aragon 5, Olivia Denton 2, Shariah Green 21, Keyonna Jones 15, Rachel Rogers 4, Tresal McCarver 2.

UNLV 65, Wyoming 53

Wyoming20 10 14 53 
UNLV16 10 18 21 65 

Wyoming (7-8, 3-3): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 16, Karla Erjavec 2, Alba Sanchez Ramos 2, Quinn Weidemann 8, Jaeden Vaifanua 7, Tommi Olson 2.

UNLV (8-8, 4-1): Rodjanae Wade 22, Haley Rydalch 2, Latecia Smith 19, Melanie Isbell 1, Bailey Thomas 5, Justin Ethridge 5, Isis Beh 2, Kambrayia Elzy 9.

Carroll 64, Providence 58

Providence15 18 17 58 
Carroll18 20 20 64 

U. of Providence (10-6, 1-3): Bailey Cartwright 13, Park Esary 10, Emilee Maldonado 14, Jenna Randich 4, Kenedy Cartwright 15, Reed Hazard 2.

Carroll College (11-5, 3-1): Danielle Wagner 11, Christine Denny 19, Kamden Hilborn 4, Sienna Swannack 15, Jaidyn Lyman 6, Maddie Geritz 6, Taylor Salonen 3.

UM Western 67, Montana Tech 53

Montana Tech12 13 17 11 53 
UM Western13 19 19 16 67 

Montana Tech (11-5, 1-3): Tavia Rooney 6, Mesa Williams 9, Kaylee Zard 12, Mollie Peoples 12, Dani Urick 8, Hailey Crawford 3, Celestina Faletoi 3.

Montana Western (10-5, 3-1): Gracey Meyer 10, Mesa King 12, Paige Holmes 16, Shannon Worster 9, Savanna Bignell 6, Brynley Fitzgerald 3, Lilly Gopher 5, Jenni Weber 6.

