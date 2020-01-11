Women's basketball
Rocky 71, L-C State 69, OT
|L-C State
|12
|12
|19
|18
|8
|—
|69
|Rocky
|13
|18
|17
|13
|10
|—
|71
Lewis-Clark State (9-5, 1-3): Abbie Johnson 15, Kiara Burlage 12, Peyton Souvenir 2, Jansen Edmiston 12, Jamie Nielson 10, Hannah Burland 12, Abby Farmer 6.
Rocky Mountain (12-3, 3-1): Mackenzie Dethman 17, Markaela Francis 19, Keahi-lele Roy 3, Kloie Thatcher 19, Antuanisha Wright 10, Destinee Pointer 2, Shiloh McCormick 1.
Montana State 73, Portland State 62
|Montana State
|15
|22
|14
|22
|—
|73
|Portland State
|6
|12
|15
|29
|—
|62
Montana State (9-6, 5-1): Darian White 19, Tori Martell 13, Martha Kuderer 18, Madeline Smith 4, Fallyn Freije 7, Kola Bad Bear 2, Madison Jackson 5, Blaire Braxton 5.
Portland State (8-7, 2-3): Kylie Jimenez 7, Jordan Stotler 21, Tatiana Streun 14, Belle Frazier 2, Desirae Hansen 7, Marina Canzobre 2, Cassidy Gardner 6, Syd Schultz 3.
Western Oregon 64, MSU Billings 56
|MSU Billings
|13
|14
|15
|14
|—
|56
|Western Oregon
|11
|19
|17
|17
|—
|64
MSU Billings (8-7, 3-3): Jeanann Lemelin 17, Taylor Cunningham 9, Daniell Zahn 9, Taryn Shelley 8, TyLee Manuel 2, Shayla Montague 9, Janessa Williams 2.
Western Oregon (5-8, 2-4): Amber Winkler 9, Alexis Wright 6, Meadow Aragon 5, Olivia Denton 2, Shariah Green 21, Keyonna Jones 15, Rachel Rogers 4, Tresal McCarver 2.
UNLV 65, Wyoming 53
|Wyoming
|20
|10
|9
|14
|—
|53
|UNLV
|16
|10
|18
|21
|—
|65
Wyoming (7-8, 3-3): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 16, Karla Erjavec 2, Alba Sanchez Ramos 2, Quinn Weidemann 8, Jaeden Vaifanua 7, Tommi Olson 2.
UNLV (8-8, 4-1): Rodjanae Wade 22, Haley Rydalch 2, Latecia Smith 19, Melanie Isbell 1, Bailey Thomas 5, Justin Ethridge 5, Isis Beh 2, Kambrayia Elzy 9.
Carroll 64, Providence 58
|Providence
|15
|18
|17
|8
|—
|58
|Carroll
|18
|6
|20
|20
|—
|64
U. of Providence (10-6, 1-3): Bailey Cartwright 13, Park Esary 10, Emilee Maldonado 14, Jenna Randich 4, Kenedy Cartwright 15, Reed Hazard 2.
Carroll College (11-5, 3-1): Danielle Wagner 11, Christine Denny 19, Kamden Hilborn 4, Sienna Swannack 15, Jaidyn Lyman 6, Maddie Geritz 6, Taylor Salonen 3.
UM Western 67, Montana Tech 53
|Montana Tech
|12
|13
|17
|11
|—
|53
|UM Western
|13
|19
|19
|16
|—
|67
Montana Tech (11-5, 1-3): Tavia Rooney 6, Mesa Williams 9, Kaylee Zard 12, Mollie Peoples 12, Dani Urick 8, Hailey Crawford 3, Celestina Faletoi 3.
Montana Western (10-5, 3-1): Gracey Meyer 10, Mesa King 12, Paige Holmes 16, Shannon Worster 9, Savanna Bignell 6, Brynley Fitzgerald 3, Lilly Gopher 5, Jenni Weber 6.
